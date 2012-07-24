FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates FedEx notes 'BBB'
July 24, 2012 / 5:18 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates FedEx notes 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB' rating
to FedEx Corp.'s $1 billion notes due 2022 and 2042. The company will
use proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate
purposes.

Our ratings on FedEx reflect the transportation services company's strong 
competitive position, moderate financial policies, and good cash-generating 
capability. Its operation in competitive markets with significant capital 
expenditure and investment requirements and exposure to cyclical pressures 
offsets those factors somewhat. Standard & Poor's categorizes FedEx's business 
risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as 
"intermediate," according to our criteria. 

We believe FedEx will continue to benefit from yield initiatives across its 
portfolio of businesses over the coming year and from its efforts to improve 
operating efficiency in its U.S. package network. However, the economic 
outlook remains uncertain as does the outlook for fuel prices. As a result, we 
believe the express business is likely to continue to experience some volume 
pressure over at least the next few months, although this should be offset 
somewhat by continued strong growth in the ground business. 

Our current 'BBB' corporate credit rating incorporates our expectation that 
funds from operations (FFO) to total debt (adjusted for operating leases and 
postretirement obligations) will average 30%-35% and that adjusted debt to 
capital will average 45%-55%. As of May 31, 2012, these figures stood at 
approximately 38% and 54%, respectively. If FFO to debt were to increase above 
40% and we believed it would stay there, we could revise the outlook to 
positive or raise the rating, depending on the strength of the credit metrics. 
Although we consider this less likely, we could lower the rating if 
unanticipated operating challenges or weaker-than-expected demand results in 
FFO to total debt falling to less than 25%.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

RATINGS LIST
FedEx Corp.
 Corporate credit rating             BBB/Stable/A-2

Ratings Assigned
 Senior unsecured notes due 2022     BBB
 Senior unsecured notes due 2042     BBB


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

