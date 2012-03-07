FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Park-Ohio Industries ratings unchanged on acquisition plan
#Market News
March 7, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Park-Ohio Industries ratings unchanged on acquisition plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its
ratings and outlook on U.S.-based industrial manufacturer Park-Ohio Industries
Inc. (B/Stable/--) are not affected by the company's announcement that it has
agreed to acquire Fluid Routing Solutions Inc. (FRS), a manufacturer of
industrial hose products, for about $98 million. Park-Ohio expects to finance
the acquisition with $40 million in cash from its balance sheet, a new $25
million term loan, and about $35 million drawn under its $200 million revolver.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, its total debt to EBITDA was about 5x. We expect leverage
to improve modestly in 2012 because of stability in most of its end markets and
the additional earnings from FRS.

