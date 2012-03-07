TEXT-S&P: Park-Ohio Industries ratings unchanged on acquisition plan

March 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on U.S.-based industrial manufacturer Park-Ohio Industries Inc. (B/Stable/--) are not affected by the company's announcement that it has agreed to acquire Fluid Routing Solutions Inc. (FRS), a manufacturer of industrial hose products, for about $98 million. Park-Ohio expects to finance the acquisition with $40 million in cash from its balance sheet, a new $25 million term loan, and about $35 million drawn under its $200 million revolver. As of Dec. 31, 2011, its total debt to EBITDA was about 5x. We expect leverage to improve modestly in 2012 because of stability in most of its end markets and the additional earnings from FRS.