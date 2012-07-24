FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Universal Hospital Services notes 'B+'
#Market News
July 24, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Universal Hospital Services notes 'B+'

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

Overview
     -- Universal Hospital Services (UHS), a provider of movable medical 
equipment to U.S. hospitals and other health care facilities, is issuing $425 
million of second-lien notes, and implementing a $235 million ABL revolving 
credit facility.
     -- We are assigning our 'B+' rating and '4' recovery rating to the 
proposed issue of second-lien notes due 2020.
     -- We are also affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company 
since the relatively slight change in financing costs does not alter our view 
of UHS' liquidity or financial risk profile. 
     -- Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectations for only a nominal 
increase in financial leverage.

Rating Action
On July 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' rating 
to Minneapolis-based movable medical equipment provider Universal Hospital 
Services Inc.'s (UHS) proposed issue of $425 million of second-lien
notes due 
2020, along with a '4' recovery rating. The '4' recovery rating indicates our 
expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery for senior secured second-lien 
lenders in the event of a payment default.

Our 'BB' issue-level and '1' recovery ratings on the company's existing $195 
million revolver are unchanged, as are our 'B+' issue rating and '4' recovery 
rating on the company's $405 million senior secured second-lien pay-in-kind 
(PIK) toggle notes, pending their withdrawal in conjunction with the 
refinancing. We affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on UHS. The outlook 
remains stable.

In addition, our 'B+' issue and '4' recovery ratings on the company's existing 
$230 million floating-rate notes remain unchanged on the relatively small 
increase in debt.

The amount and interest rate on the new credit facilities will be determined 
by market conditions. We expect the transaction to add some $20 million in 
debt to fund transaction fees and premium, but at a cost insufficient to alter 
our view of the company's financial risk profile or liquidity. The maturity 
extensions will address much of the company's refinancing risk in 2014 and 
2015.

Rationale
The ratings on UHS are characterized by the company's "fair" business risk 
profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, according to our 
criteria. We believe UHS' narrow focus in the capital-intense business of 
providing movable medical equipment to health care facilities is unlikely to 
meaningfully change in the foreseeable future. In our opinion, the financial 
sponsorship of UHS and likely debt-financed acquisitions will preclude any 
significant reduction in its heavy use of borrowing.

Our base-case scenario assumes mid-single-digit organic revenue growth over 
the next couple of years. This is predicated on new asset management contracts 
that aid organic expansion, and gradually improving U.S. payrolls that support 
hospital customer peak-need equipment demand. To broaden its business, UHS has 
expanded the range of equipment offered, with surgical laser equipment 
acquisitions within the past 15 months. For 2012, these acquisitions should 
contribute to revenue growth in the mid-teens. 

While UHS is the largest player in its market niche, we assess its business 
risk profile as fair. UHS has shifted from its traditional business of renting 
medical equipment for the peak needs of hospital customers, to the on-site 
management of that equipment for everyday needs. We believe the decline in 
UHS' traditional peak-need rental business--to about one-third of 2011 
revenues from nearly one-half in 2009--will continue. This emphasis increases 
company reliance on winning and retaining customer contracts for its equipment 
management services. The decision to contract for asset management means 
hospitals that typically own 90% of their movable medical equipment must 
believe UHS can manage the logistics efficiently and cost-effectively. In its 
higher-margined, but more uncertain, peak need business, UHS will remain 
subject to the customer's decision to rent, rather than own equipment, because 
of factors such as availability of financing and the size of a hospital's 
capital and operating expense budget. United Rentals Inc., the largest renter 
of construction equipment, also has a "fair" business risk profile. While it 
is much larger than UHS, we believe its revenues are more tied to fluctuations 
in the general economy. These effects are softened for UHS, given relatively 
steady demand for essential health services that drives usage of medical 
equipment and asset management contracts that cushion demand fluctuations.

UHS' margins should show a marked decline through 2013, reflecting reduced 
income related to this year's completion of Baxter's infusion pump recall. In 
addition, acquisitions within the past 15 months that expanded UHS' laser 
surgery center presence involve activities that are less profitable than 
peak-need rentals. Finally, while the expansion of the asset management 
business improves revenue visibility, it engages large customers in contracts 
that also are less profitable than its peak-need rental business. Accordingly, 
we anticipate that adjusted EBITDA margins over the next 18 months will 
average about 300 basis points below the 35% level seen in 2011.

We expect UHS to remain highly leveraged, reflecting its ownership by 
financial sponsors, as well as ongoing acquisition activity. UHS has 
recapitalized three times since 1998, and declared a $34 million dividend in 
2011. Moreover, it spent more than $70 million for laser surgery equipment 
companies in the past 15 months. We believe that, while EBITDA will benefit 
from the debt-financed acquisitions, adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to 
debt will remain in the low-double-digit range, and adjusted debt to 
trailing-12-month EBITDA will hover in the mid-5x range. The new revolver 
allows the payment of up to $75 million in dividends, if pro forma excess 
availability is at least $55 million, and pro forma interest coverage is at 
least 1.75x.

Liquidity
UHS' liquidity is "adequate," in our view. As a provider of equipment with 
relatively short lives, UHS must continuously invest in new equipment. 
Maintenance capital spending may approximate $40 million annually, though we 
expect that total capital expenditures could be about double that level. We 
believe that the company can generate free operating cash flow (FOCF), with 
capital spending of some $75 million.

Our liquidity analysis is based on the following:
     -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by more than 1.5x over 
the next 12 months. Although we expect UHS to make acquisitions, the timing is 
uncertain, and not included in this calculation.
     -- Even if EBITDA is 20% below our projections, we expect liquidity 
sources, including the revolving credit facility, to exceed uses.
     -- UHS' proposed five-year $235 million revolving credit facility will 
replace an existing $195 million revolver that expires Nov. 30, 2014; we 
believe that about $170 million would initially be available under an eligible 
accounts receivable formula. UHS generally keeps little cash on hand. 
     -- The proposed secured second-lien notes will refinance PIK toggle notes 
($405 million) that mature in 2015. This will leave the floating-rate notes 
($230 million) as the nearest maturity in 2015. 
     -- UHS' debt obligations generally do not require the maintenance of 
financial ratios. If availability under the proposed revolver falls below $20 
million, the company must maintain minimum EBITDA interest coverage of 1.5x. 

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's report on 
UHS, to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect following the 
release of this report.

Outlook
Our rating outlook on UHS is stable. We anticipate that some EBITDA 
improvement will accompany lower margin revenue growth in the year ahead, 
given acquisitions and the addition of asset management contracts. We also 
believe that capital spending to maintain and expand the existing business 
will preclude the generation of FOCF for any meaningful debt reduction. 
Accordingly, with a $20 million debt increase for the proposed refinancing, we 
expect debt leverage to hover near the mid-5x range.  

We could lower our rating if a sudden customer shift away from equipment 
outsourcing leads to prospects for flat revenues and an extended margin 
contraction, because this might suggest a revision in our assessment of the 
business risk profile to "weak" from fair. Alternatively, a dividend that 
would maintain leverage above 6x and squeeze liquidity also might lead to a 
downgrade. 

We are unlikely to raise our rating without a change in company ownership and 
financial policies. We believe that, even if there are a number of large 
contract wins that boosted organic revenue growth into double digits and 
margins remained flat, the financial sponsor would use the debt capacity 
afforded by associated leverage decline to below 5x, to pay a dividend or 
increase its acquisition activity and maintain leverage in the 5x-6x range.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Universal Hospital Services Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       

New Ratings

Universal Hospital Services Inc.
 Senior Secured                                          
  US$425 mil nts due 2020               B+                 
   Recovery Rating                      4                  

Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged

Universal Hospital Services Inc.
 Senior Secured revolver                BB                 
   Recovery Rating                      1                  
 Senior Secured 2nd-lien                B+                 
   Recovery Rating                      4                  


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.