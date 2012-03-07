FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch on U.S. title industry 2011 financial results
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2012 / 3:05 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-Fitch on U.S. title industry 2011 financial results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 7 - Fitch Ratings today has released its 2011 review of the U.S.
Title Insurance Industry in a special report entitled 'Title Insurance Industry
2011 Financial Results'.	
	
GAAP profitability for the title insurance industry improved in 2011 compared to
2010. 'The results of 2011 mark the first time since 2006 that all five publicly
traded title insurance underwriter families, which account for greater than 90%
of total industry revenue, reported a profit from operations,' said Gerry
Glombicki, Director at Fitch and Title Insurance Sector Head.	
	
Despite the year-over-year improvement, operating performance remains
considerably weaker than historical results. Economic uncertainty continues to
impact mortgage originations modestly offset by some government initiatives such
as federal Home Affordable Refinance Program (HARP 2.0).	
	
Consequently, Fitch anticipates profit margins will continue to be constrained
versus past market peak levels, and expense management will continue as a
prevailing theme for companies to report operating profits.	
	
The full report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Financial
Institutions, 'Insurance' and 'Special Reports'.	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Title Insurance Industry 2011
Financial Results

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.