TEXT-Fitch on U.S. title industry 2011 financial results

March 7 - Fitch Ratings today has released its 2011 review of the U.S. Title Insurance Industry in a special report entitled 'Title Insurance Industry 2011 Financial Results'. GAAP profitability for the title insurance industry improved in 2011 compared to 2010. 'The results of 2011 mark the first time since 2006 that all five publicly traded title insurance underwriter families, which account for greater than 90% of total industry revenue, reported a profit from operations,' said Gerry Glombicki, Director at Fitch and Title Insurance Sector Head. Despite the year-over-year improvement, operating performance remains considerably weaker than historical results. Economic uncertainty continues to impact mortgage originations modestly offset by some government initiatives such as federal Home Affordable Refinance Program (HARP 2.0). Consequently, Fitch anticipates profit margins will continue to be constrained versus past market peak levels, and expense management will continue as a prevailing theme for companies to report operating profits. The full report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Financial Institutions, 'Insurance' and 'Special Reports'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Title Insurance Industry 2011 Financial Results