FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates KB Homes proposed snr note issuance 'B'
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2012 / 5:54 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates KB Homes proposed snr note issuance 'B'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

July 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'B' rating
and '4' recovery rating to KB Home's proposed issuance of $250 million
of senior notes due 2021. Our '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation for
an average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of default.

On July 11, 2012, the company announced a tender offer for up to $250 million 
of its 2015 and 2015 senior notes. The tender comprises an any and all tender 
for its $193.5 of its 5.75% senior notes due 2014 and up to $150 million of 
its $169.7 million 5.625% senior notes and $296.2 million 6.25% senior notes 
due 2015. The early tender offer ended July 23, 2012, with valid tenders 
aggregating $243.4 million. The tender offer expires Aug. 7, 2012. KB intends 
to fund all or a portion of the tender with proceeds from the sale of the 
proposed senior notes, with any excess proceeds used to enhance its cash 
position ($314 million at May 31, 2012). KB Home intends to use the additional 
liquidity for general corporate purposes, which may include investment in new 
land positions. This transaction will reduce near term maturity risk, most 
notably its next maturity in 2014, but the company will still face relatively 
large 2015 maturities in excess of $300 million. If KB Home raises incremental 
debt (over and above the debt repurchased), it will improve its cash liquidity 
position, which is a key credit support, but at the same time leverage would 
remain very high for the rating. 

Our rating on KB Home primarily reflects the company's "highly leveraged" 
financial profile. The prolonged housing downturn substantially reduced KB 
Home's revenues and negatively affected profitability and EBITDA-based credit 
metrics, despite meaningful debt reduction since the downturn began. Our 
"fair" business risk assessment reflects our view that KB Home's market 
position in certain key metropolitan areas and investments in new product and 
communities should contribute to modest volume growth in 2012, but 
profitability will be elusive in the current fiscal year, which ends Nov. 30, 
2012.

Our negative outlook acknowledges the potential that the company's recent 
challenges related to its preferred mortgage provider transition could weigh 
on new order activity over the next couple of quarters and slow operational 
improvement, especially key EBITDA-derived credit metrics. We would lower the 
rating if KB Home does not maintain an adequate liquidity profile or if its 
operating results weaken further. We could return the outlook to stable if KB 
Home efficiently transitions to its new preferred mortgage lender, maintains 
adequate liquidity, and its operations stabilize.

For the most recent analysis on KB Home please see "Research Update: KB Home 
Downgraded To 'B' On Weak First Quarter; Outlook Remains Negative," published 
March 27, 2012.

For our latest  recovery report, please see the recovery report to be 
published shortly. 

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

     -- Industry Report Card: Operating Performance For U.S. Homebuilders Is 
On The Mend, But Risks Remain, April 10, 2012
     -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Homebuilders, Strongest To Weakest, July 22, 2012 
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Single-Family Homebuilders, 
Sept. 27, 2011 
 
 
Ratings List
KB Home
Corp. Credit Rating    B/Negative
 
New Ratings

KB Home
   Senior unsecured               
   $250 million senior notes due 2021   B
   Recovery rating                      4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.