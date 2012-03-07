FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Concho Resources notes 'BB+'
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Concho Resources notes 'BB+'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned
issue-level and recovery ratings to Concho Resources Inc.'s (Concho)
$500 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. The assigned issue rating on the
notes is 'BB+' (the same as the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating on
this debt is '3', indicating our expectation of a meaningful (50% to 70%)
recovery in the event of default. The company will use the proceeds to repay
debt under its revolving credit facility. 	
	

The ratings on oil and gas exploration and production company Concho Resources 	
Inc. reflects its strong reserve replacement performance, solid production 	
growth, and the expectation that Concho will continue to grow its midsize 	
reserve base which totaled 386.5 million barrels of oil equivalent reserves as 	
of December 31, 2011. In addition, we view it as highly favorable that the 	
company's reserves are focused on oil and its gas assets tend to be liquids 	
rich. The ratings on the company also reflect the company's participation in 	
the competitive and highly cyclical oil and gas industry and its 	
geographically concentrated reserve base. 	
	

RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA	
Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' 	
Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009  	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Concho Resources Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating              BB+/Stable/--	
	
New Rating	
 $500 mil sr unsecd nts due 2022      BB+	
  Recovery rating                     3	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.