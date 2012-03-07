TEXT-Fitch: Nigerian states' revenue dependence on oil rising

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Nigerian States' Revenue Dependence on Oil RisingMarch 7 - In a new comment, Fitch Ratings says that the partial removal of the fuel subsidy in Nigeria from 2012 will likely result in extra resources of about NGN150bn for distribution among the Nigerian state governments. In Fitch's calculations, the lower deductions at source will result in an increase for states of about 5%-10% of their oil-related revenues. Despite the higher proceeds, growing staff costs following the phase in of the NGN18,000 monthly minimum wage, in tandem with rising energy costs will most likely offset this benefit. Therefore, in Fitch's opinion, the extra resources are likely to be spent on growing operating costs, unlike the national governments' share, which is ring-fenced for capital projects such as power and roads. As higher revenues are not likely to translate into stronger budgetary performances, Fitch expects the five Nigerian states it rates to continue to perform in line with its expectations. Following a comprehensive sector review, Fitch affirmed the ratings of four Nigerian states (see 'Fitch Affirms 4 Nigerian States' dated 6 March 2012 at www.fitchratings.com), while buoyant oil revenues and subsiding restiveness in the Niger Delta region were the triggers for the revision of the Outlook on Akwa Ibom to Positive (see 'Fitch Revises Akwa Ibom's Outlook to Positive; Affirms at B+/AA-(nga)' dated 6 March 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The comment, entitled 'Nigerian States' Revenue Dependence on Oil Rising' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.