TEXT-S&P revises Exide Technologies recovery rating

July 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its recovery rating on battery manufacturer Exide Technologies' senior secured notes downward to '4' from '3'. We affirmed the 'B' issue rating on the notes. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation for average (30%-50%) recovery for noteholders following a payment default. Our reduced recovery expectation results from our lower assumption of gross enterprise value at emergence, given Exide's recent weaker-than-expected operating performance. This view is consistent with our expectation that Exide's restricted ability to recover rising costs by raising prices will limit prospects for any meaningful margin expansion, especially if aftermarket demand softens further, coupled with the ongoing challenges of executing several restructuring actions. For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Exide Technologies, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Our 'B' corporate credit rating and negative outlook on Milton, Ga.-based Exide Technologies remain unchanged. For the corporate credit rating rationale, please see our summary analysis published Feb. 22, 2012. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Summary: Exide Technologies, Feb. 22, 2012 -- Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Exide Technologies Corporate credit rating B/Negative/-- Rating Affirmed; Recovery Rating Revised Senior secured B Recovery rating 4 3