#Market News
July 24, 2012 / 6:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Exide Technologies recovery rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its
recovery rating on battery manufacturer Exide Technologies' senior
secured notes downward to '4' from '3'. We affirmed the 'B' issue rating on the
notes. 

The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation for average (30%-50%) 
recovery for noteholders following a payment default. Our reduced recovery 
expectation results from our lower assumption of gross enterprise value at 
emergence, given Exide's recent weaker-than-expected operating performance. 
This view is consistent with our expectation that Exide's restricted ability 
to recover rising costs by raising prices will limit prospects for any 
meaningful margin expansion, especially if aftermarket demand softens further, 
coupled with the ongoing challenges of executing several restructuring actions.

For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Exide 
Technologies, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.

Our 'B' corporate credit rating and negative outlook on Milton, Ga.-based 
Exide Technologies remain unchanged. For the corporate credit rating 
rationale, please see our summary analysis published Feb. 22, 2012.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Summary: Exide Technologies, Feb. 22, 2012
     -- Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008

RATINGS LIST
Exide Technologies
 Corporate credit rating                B/Negative/--

Rating Affirmed; Recovery Rating Revised
 Senior secured                         B
  Recovery rating                       4                  3

