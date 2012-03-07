TEXT-Fitch: improved efficiency could boost Central American banks credit

March 7 - Improved efficiency is needed across Central American banking systems, which could have a tangible effect on bank finances, capital growth and ultimately credit ratings, according to a Fitch Ratings report. The current economic outlook for Central America calls for ways to preserve and increase profitability. Fitch expects bank performance to remain pressured by relatively high credit costs, given the larger share of loans to individuals and small and medium enterprises. Moreover, the prevailing low interest rates may hinder margins in many countries, due to their mostly retail and low cost funding base. At the same time, asset expansion requires capital increases to support growth. Fitch believes that improvements in the current efficiency levels are a way to achieve such profitability. Among Central American banking systems, Fitch believes Panama exhibits the best efficiency ratios and highest degree of financial depth (loans as a percentage of GDP). With a large portion of Panama's population concentrated in urban areas and on the of the highest regional GDPs per capita, high demographic penetration is achieved with a smaller number of branches that also achieve high business volume. Fitch notes that both efficiency and profitability depend in part on specific bank business models. However, the differences across Central American countries suggest that they also depend on country-specific characteristics, and more importantly, a potential for enhancing profitability through cost reductions. The full report 'Efficiency Across Central American Banking Systems' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Efficiency Across Central American Banking Systems (The Hidden Potential)