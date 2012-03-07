TEXT-S&P cuts J.C. Penney rating to 'BB'

Overview -- U.S. department store chain J.C. Penney Corp.'s performance over the past year was relatively weak and credit protection metrics have deteriorated. -- We expect that there could be further operational erosion over the near term as the company implements its new strategy. -- We are lowering the corporate credit rating to 'BB' from 'BB+'. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that the new pricing and merchandise strategy will cause some near-term disruptions to operations, but that performance will at least stabilize toward the end of the year. Rating Action On March 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Plano, Texas-based J.C. Penney Corp. Inc. to 'BB' from 'BB+'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we lowered the issue-level rating on the company's unsecured debt to 'BB' from 'BB+' and maintained our '3' recovery rating on the debt, indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of payment default. Rationale The downgrade reflects performance that was weaker than we expected over the past year and the erosion of the company's credit protection metrics. It also incorporates our belief that the company is likely to experience some further operational disruptions over the near term as it implements its new pricing and merchandising strategy. The ratings on Penney reflect Standard & Poor's expectation that the company's performance may demonstrate further erosion as the company implements its new strategy, but should at least stabilize, even if it does not demonstrate some upward momentum toward the end of the year. We believe that weak economic conditions, particularly for moderate department store consumers, are also likely to weigh on operations. The rating incorporates our belief that credit protection measures are likely to weaken in the first half of the year, but that they may demonstrate modest improvement in the second half of 2012. We assess Penney's business profile as "fair" under our criteria. Although we believe the strategy has upside potential over the intermediate term, the implementation of the strategy is likely to cause some near-term disruptions and increases the inherent business risk of the company. These risks are partly offset by its position as a large competitor in the department store segment and its ability to position itself as a preferred shopping choice for moderate-income customers (who are attracted to its relatively large offering of private- and exclusive-brand merchandise). Performance deteriorated moderately over the past year based on weak revenues and substantial markdown activity. Total sales declined 2.8% and EBITDA margins fell to about 7.5% on Jan. 28, 2012, from 9.4% for the prior period in 2011. Over the next 12 months, we expect that the company is likely to experience modest operational disruptions as it implements the new strategy. Specifically, we believe that customer confusion regarding promotions and the new pricing strategy may result in lower sales. In our opinion, execution disruptions may occur as the organization shifts procedures and processes to align with new initiatives. However, we believe that performance is likely to stabilize or trend slightly positive toward the end of the year. Our assumptions for the company for 2012 include: -- Sales per square foot to decline in the mid-single digits; -- Internet sales to remain relatively flat; -- Minimal new store growth; -- EBITDA margins to increase to about 8% as a result of lower markdowns and a more streamlined promotional strategy; -- Inventory levels to decline in the low-single digits; -- Capital expenditures to be about $800 million; and -- No share repurchases. We assess Penney's financial risk profile as "significant" (as defined in our criteria), as credit protection measures have deteriorated over the past year because of performance declines. Debt to EBITDA increased to about 3.8x on Jan. 28, 2012, from 2.9x for the prior-year period. Interest coverage fell to 3.6x from 4.6x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt slid to 25.2% from 27.0% period over period. Over the next couple of quarters, we believe that credit metrics may weaken modestly, but should demonstrate improvement by year-end. In our view, debt to EBITDA will be in the mid-3x area, interest coverage will be about 4x, and FFO to total debt will be about 25%. Although we do not expect any further share repurchases over the near term, the company did repurchase $900 million of shares over the past year. In our opinion, Pershing and Vornado, who own 29.3% of the shares, could exert pressure on the company to take similar actions in the future. Liquidity We assess Penney's liquidity as "adequate" (as defined in our criteria), with sources of cash likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources include about $1.5 billion of cash on hand and $1.5 billion available under its credit facility. The company converted its revolving credit facility from an unsecured basis to a borrowing base facility in January 2012 and increased the debt amount to $1.5 billion in February 2012. We anticipate cash uses of $800 million in capital expenditures, some modest investment in working capital, and modest negative free operating cash flow. Other relevant aspects of the company's liquidity are as follows: -- Coverage of liquidity sources over uses, which we estimate to be above 1.2x; -- Net liquidity sources that we expect would be positive, even with a 15% decline in EBITDA; -- Well-established and solid relationships with its banks;and -- Manageable debt maturities over the intermediate term. Recovery analysis For the full recovery analysis, see the recovery report on J.C. Penney, published on RatingsDirect on April 28, 2011. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our view that the implementation of the new pricing and merchandise strategy is likely to cause some near-term disruptions to operations, but that performance is likely to at least stabilize toward the end of the year. Although we expect that credit protection measures may erode modestly over the next couple of quarters, they should be slightly stronger at the beginning of 2013. The outlook also incorporates our view that the company will not make any meaningful share repurchases over the near term. Although we consider an upgrade very unlikely at this point, key positive factors for such a rating would include implementation of the strategy without moderate disruptions and performance benefits much earlier than we expect. We could consider lowering our rating if there are greater-than-expected issues with implementing the company's new strategy or a meaningful erosion of consumer spending due to a worsening economy. Under this scenario, sales per square foot would have declined in the mid-single-digit area and margins would have fallen by over 100 basis points over the next year. Leverage would be in the low-4x area and interest coverage would be in the mid-3x range at the end of the fiscal year. Ratings List Downgraded To From J.C. Penney Co. Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- BB+/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured BB BB+ Recovery Rating 3 3 J.C. Penney Corp. Inc. Senior Unsecured BB BB+ Recovery Rating 3 3