TEXT-Fitch cuts Italian mortgage covered bonds
#Credit RSS
July 24, 2012 / 6:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch cuts Italian mortgage covered bonds

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    July 24 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded four and affirmed two Italian
mortgage covered bonds programmes. The agency has maintained Banco Popolare's
(BP, 'BBB'/Stable/'F3') Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite (OBG) rating on Rating
Watch Negative (RWN), and removed the other ratings from RWN, where they were
placed in October 2011 (see "Fitch Places 7 Italian Mortgage Covered Bonds on
RWN", dated 12 October 2011 at www.fitchratings.com). A complete list of rating
actions and levels of asset percentage (AP) is at the end of this 
commentary.

The rating actions follow the revision of Fitch's refinancing spreads 
assumptions, which are used to estimate the stressed sale price for the portion 
of the cover pool that an alternative manager would attempt to liquidate in the 
aftermath of an issuer default. The net present value (NPV) of cover pools is 
determined discounting the value of the assets at a rate in line with the 
revised refinancing spreads. The NPV of the assets is now lower as refinancing 
spreads have widened on the back of sovereign debt crises.

Fitch has analysed the level of AP resulting from the upward adjustment to the 
refinancing spreads assumptions. The revised level of AP associated with current
rating levels has been compared to either the highest level of AP observed over 
the last 12 months or to the level of AP the issuer has committed to. In line 
with the agency's covered bonds rating criteria, for issuers with a Short-term 
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) below 'F2', Fitch has only given credit to the level
of AP that is in the form of either a contractual or public commitment given by 
the issuer or, if the issuer does not commit to any maximum AP level, the one 
required by law. There is no impact on the Discontinuity Factor (D-factor) 
associated to any of the OBG programmes.

The rating actions are as follows: 

Banca Carige ('BBB'/Negative/'F3')

OBGs downgraded to 'A-' from 'AA', off RWN 

D-Factor: 27.5%

OBG's maximum achievable rating on a probability-of-default (PD) basis 
downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A+'

AP public commitment: 78.7%

All else being equal, the OBG rating could be maintained at 'A-' as long as the 
issuer's Long term IDR is rated at least 'BB'.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena ('BBB'/Stable/'F3'), 

OBGs affirmed at 'AA', off RWN

D-Factor: 29.2%

OBGs' maximum achievable rating on PD basis affirmed at 'A+'

AP: 67.7% to which the issuer has pledged to commit publicly within one business
day.

All else being equal, the OBG rating could be maintained at 'AA' as long as the 
issuer's Long term IDR is rated at least 'BBB'.

Banco Popolare (BP; 'BBB'/Stable/'F3') 

OBGs downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'AA'

D-Factor: 27.6%. 

OBGs' maximum achievable rating on PD basis downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A+'; 
maintained on RWN

PD rating floored at BP's IDR and capped at the account bank's BNPPSS 
('A+'/Stable/'F1+') IDR, as the exposure is considered excessive, in line with 
Fitch's current counterparty criteria

AP contractual commitment: 80.7%. 

All else being equal, the OBG rating could be maintained at 'BBB+' as long as 
the issuer's Long term IDR is rated at least 'BBB'.

The rating of BP's OBGs have been maintained on RWN due to the timing of the 
monthly report related to the portfolio composition used to determine the swap 
collateral amount, which is not fully in line with Fitch's criteria. During the 
annual review, the materiality of the deviation will be taken into account with 
possible adjustments in the level of AP supporting the given rating and/or the 
D-Factor (see "Fitch Maintains Banco Popolare's Covered Bonds on RWN", dated 04 
April 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com).

Credito Emiliano ('BBB+'/Negative/'F2')

OBGs downgraded to 'AA-' from 'AA+', off RWN

D-factor: 28.8%

OBGs' maximum achievable rating on PD basis downgraded to 'A' from 'AA-'. 
Highest AP of the last 12 months: 72.99%

All else being equal, the OBG rating could be maintained at 'AA-' as long as the
issuer's Long term IDR is rated at least 'BBB'.

Unicredit (UC, 'A-'/Negative/'F2') 

OBGs downgraded to 'A' from 'AA+', off RWN

D-Factor: 32.1%. 

OBGs' maximum achievable rating on PD basis down to 'A-' from 'AA-'

PD rating of UC's OBG floored at UC's IDR

Highest AP of the last 12 months: 76.83%. 

All else being equal, the OBG rating could be maintained at 'A' as long as the 
issuer's Long term IDR is rated at least 'A-'.

Unione Banche Italiane ('BBB+'/Negative/'F2')

OBGs affirmed at 'AA+', off RWN

D-Factor: 31.2%

OBGs' maximum achievable rating on PD affirmed at 'AA-'

Highest AP of the last 12 months: 70.10%.

All else being equal, the OBG rating could be maintained at 'AA+' as long as the
issuer's Long term IDR is rated at least 'BBB+'.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
