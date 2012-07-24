FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Pinnacle ratings unaffected by facilities increase
#Market News
July 24, 2012 / 7:00 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: Pinnacle ratings unaffected by facilities increase

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Pinnacle Holdco
S.a.r.l.'s announcement about the upsizing of its proposed credit facilities to
$480 million from $460 million does not affect our preliminary 'B' corporate
credit rating on the company or our preliminary issue-level or recovery ratings
previously assigned to its proposed credit facilities. The company will increase
the amount of the proposed first-lien term loan to $305 million from $290
million and the proposed second-lien loan to $135 million from $130 million. The
upsizing only modestly increases pro forma leverage to the low-6x area for 2012,
from about 6x. 

The ratings on Pinnacle, parent company of the Paradigm group of companies, 
reflect the company's "weak" business profile, characterized by its position 
in a fairly narrow segment of the exploration and production (E&P) services 
market as a provider of software solutions and the "highly leveraged" nature 
of its proposed capital structure. Offsetting some of these factors is the 
critical role its products play in the E&P process, a strong and rising 
position in its segment, and a highly recurring revenue base.


RATINGS LIST

Pinnacle Holdco S.a.r.l.
 Corporate Credit Rating        B(prelim)/Stable/--
 $305 mil. first-lien term ln   B+(prelim)
   Recovery Rating              2(prelim)
 $135 mil. second-lien term ln  CCC+(prelim)
   Recovery Rating              6(prelim)


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

