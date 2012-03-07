TEXT-Fitch cuts Acea Spa ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 7 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Acea Spa’s (Acea) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to ‘A-’ from ‘A’. The Short-term IDR has been downgraded to ‘F2’ from ‘F1’. All ratings have been removed from Rating Watch Negative.

The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative.

The downgrades have been driven by the expected deterioration of credit metrics at YE11, a weaker business profile as a result of the regulatory uncertainties persisting in the water sector, as well as the unbalanced electricity generation asset portfolio after the its partial sale in 2011. Fitch calculated funds from operation (FFO) net leverage is expected to increase above 4.2x at YE11 from 3.9x at YE10 while net adjusted debt to EBITDAR is expected to increase well above 3.4x over the next two years and FFO interest coverage to deteriorate to around 5.0x at YE11 from 6.0x at YE10. Acea’s financial profile is further compromised by the increasing pressure to maintain dividend payments to compensate for outstanding credits towards the City of Rome (‘A-'/Negative), Acea’s 51% shareholder. For the first time in Q411, Acea paid an advance dividend of EUR60m.

This was despite the uncertain net income to be reported for 2011, which will potentially be impacted by the EUR70m provision recorded at the end of Q311 for overdue credits and late tariff adjustments related to Acea’s water concessions ATO5 and Gori Spa. Fitch believes that although Acea’s relationship with its shareholder has thus far been neutral for the rating, it is becoming negative. Although there is not full rating linkage, future rating pressure on the City of Rome could negatively affect Acea’s rating, notably if this translates into additional dividend pressure or other forms of interference. The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch’s expectation of a weak operating economic environment, which is likely to undermine Acea’s growth and efficiency drivers supporting the assumptions of the new 2012-2016 business plan, which envisages EUR2.3bn of investments. In the absence of a more predicable regulatory framework for the water business, contributing c. 45% of group EBITDA, Fitch believes Acea’s water business performance targets are questionable. The water business is to absorb around EUR1bn of capex over the five-year period. The legislative vacuum left by the abolition of the remuneration of investments factor following the 2011 referendum has yet to be addressed. The environmental business, which is Acea’s new strategic focus for future growth, is also being challenged by patchy regulation and difficult investment execution, as evidenced by the delays affecting the repowering investment underway at Acea’s San Vittore plant.

Headroom for boosting efficiency gains seems limited. The repositioning strategy in the electricity supply business is now a common theme among profit-squeezed electricity generators and Fitch expects competition to increase fiercely. Potential cost-cutting measures linked to early retirement plans have also been limited by the pension reform introduced by the government at the end of 2011. Lack of clarity on the dividend policy in the newly approved five-year business plan creates uncertainty and Fitch believes that it may also be a sign of increasing pressure from Acea’s majority shareholder. Seemingly the attitude towards debt-funded acquisitions is driven by opportunistic political will rather than strategic planning. Even if debt-funded M&A transactions are treated as event risk, Fitch’s Negative Outlook flags the propensity for opportunistic acquisitions to fill the gap in the generation portfolio and complement Acea’s regulated businesses. The ratings may be further downgraded if the uncertainties in the water regulatory framework continue to be unanswered or new regulatory provisions have negative financial implications for water asset operators. From a credit metric perspective, the rating could be further downgraded should the FFO net leverage deteriorate to 5.0x and the FFO coverage drop below 4.0x.

Conversely, the ratings could be affirmed and the Outlook revised to Stable when the regulation risk reduces and the long-term visibility of water revenues stream is re-established. Liquidity is limited, provided by EUR400m of committed bank lines and cash of EUR212m (as of September 2011). Committed lines have short dated maturities and expire between the end of 2012 and March 2013. EUR260m of long-term debt maturities in 2013 will be addressed by a combination of new bank debt and cash proceeds from the sale of earmarked renewable assets. Pre-disposal and post-dividend free cash flow is expected to be negative adding to the liquidity needs.

Following the Italian sovereign rating downgrade to ‘A-'/Negative in January 2012, Acea’s senior unsecured rating was aligned with its IDR to reflect that the one-notch uplift for higher recoveries that Fitch applies to regulated utility senior unsecured debt does not apply when a sovereign’s rating falls below that of the utility’s senior unsecured debt rating. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)