TEXT-S&P raises Priceline.com rating to 'BBB'

Overview -- U.S.-based online travel agency Priceline experienced strong growth in 2011, and we expect the company to continue to gain market share this year. -- We are upgrading the company to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The rating outlook is stable. -- In addition, we are assigning Priceline.com's $875 million convertible notes due 2018 our issue-level rating of 'BBB'. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that the company will be able to maintain current credit metrics despite continuing soft economic conditions. Rating Action On March 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Norwalk, Conn.-based Priceline.com Inc. to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The rating outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned the company's $875 million convertible notes due 2018 our issue-level rating of 'BBB'. Priceline.com will use proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including share repurchases and acquisitions. Rationale The upgrade is based on Priceline.com's strong operating performance in 2011. We believe that the company gained market share in Asia, Europe, and North America, primarily through its Booking.com and Agoda brands. The 'BBB' rating is based on our expectation that Priceline.com's performance will remain fairly robust over the intermediate term and that the company will maintain its moderate financial policy and strong liquidity. That said, we believe that Priceline.com's pace of growth will moderate over time. We view the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" (based on our criteria), reflecting its market-leading position in European hotel reservation services, especially in secondary and tertiary markets, and its growing presence in Asia and other markets. We believe that these strengths are sustainable over the near-to-intermediate term, although competitive pressure from entrenched rivals and potential entrants remains a prominent long-term risk. We assess Priceline.com's financial risk as "intermediate." We expect the company to maintain its prudent approach regarding share repurchases, dividends, and acquisitions. Booking.com, Priceline.com's European hotel booking subsidiary, is the key driver of the company's revenue and EBITDA growth. Through Booking.com, Priceline.com established an early lead in many secondary and tertiary tourist destinations in Europe. In turn, the company has benefited from growing traveler interest in those markets. Booking.com has a very strong competitive position in the European hotel markets and significantly more hotel partners than its main competitor, Expedia Inc. Expedia has traditionally focused on major European travel destinations, such as London and Paris. Though Expedia and other competitors have shifted their attention to secondary and tertiary destinations, building critical mass in these areas will take time and financial investment. Since 2011, Booking.com has been aggressively expanding its presence in North America and Asia. Priceline.com also has another fast-growing subsidiary in Asia, Agoda. Currently, the revenue contribution from Agoda is relatively small, but if Agoda continues its growth trajectory in the burgeoning Asian markets, its revenue and profit contribution to Priceline.com could become meaningful in several years. Priceline.com's domestic operations account for less than one-third of gross bookings, but they face more competitive pressure than the company's European operations. The weak global economy has not had much of an impact on online travel agencies. Changing consumer preferences toward online travel research and online booking of travel services more than offset any macroeconomic effect. Additionally, difficult economic times tend to encourage price-shopping behavior, which benefits online travel agencies. Under our base-case scenario, we expect 2012 revenue to grow at a mid-teens percentage rate and EBITDA to grow at a mid-20% rate. Given the company's strong performance in the first nine months of 2011, year-over-year comparisons in 2012 will be more difficult. The expansion of Booking.com in the Americas and Asia, along with Agoda in Asia, will aid growth. Considering Priceline.com's scale, it will be increasingly difficult to maintain a very-high-double-digit growth rate. The company's margin is better than most of its peers'. We expect margin expansion will continue in 2012, but will moderate somewhat as a result of higher marketing expenses. Priceline.com's operating performance in the fourth quarter of 2011 exceeded our expectations. EBITDA increased about 37% year over year on revenue growth of 35%, reflecting strong international bookings. International gross bookings grew 66% (67% on a local currency basis) as a result of increasing demand and higher room nights and rental car days. Domestic gross bookings grew 16%, boosted by higher hotel room nights and airline ticket sales. For year-end 2011, Priceline.com's EBITDA margin was 33.4%, up from 27.1% in 2010. Growth in higher-margin agency revenue from Booking.com and operating leverage led the margin expansion. We expect that the EBITDA margin will continue to expand in 2012 as Booking.com gains traction in new markets. Pro forma debt leverage at the end of 2011 was 1.2x, up from 0.7x at the end of 2010. We believe that management will maintain total debt to EBITDA at 2x or less. Priceline.com generates strong discretionary cash flow, converting 85% of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow in 2011. The high conversion rate benefited from low interest expense and low tax liability. The company had about $1.2 billion of net usable operating loss carry-forwards in the U.S. at the end of 2011, which it can use to significantly reduce tax exposure. Capital spending and working capital requirements are also low. We expect that the conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow will be around 70% in 2012. We believe the most probable uses of cash over the intermediate term will be for acquisitions, share repurchases, debt repayment, and possible dividends. Liquidity We view Priceline.com's liquidity profile as "strong." Our assessment incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity over the next 18 to 24 months to exceed uses by over 1.5x. -- We believe cash sources would remain positive even if a 30% EBITDA decline were to occur. -- We expect the company would maintain covenant compliance, even if a 30% decrease in EBITDA were to occur. -- In our view, the company has the ability to absorb low-probability, high-impact events without refinancing. -- We believe the company has well-established and solid relationships with its banks, and a generally high standing in the credit markets. Cash sources include pro forma cash and cash equivalents and investments of around $3.5 billion, an undrawn revolving credit facility of $1 billion due 2016, and expected discretionary cash flow of more than $1.4 billion in 2012. Cash uses are mainly for capital expenditures and convertible bond conversions, which require that the principal be met in cash. There are three financial covenants under the company's revolving credit facility: a maximum debt leverage ratio, a maximum net debt leverage ratio, and a minimum interest coverage ratio. Priceline.com has not used the revolving credit facility since the inception of the agreement and has a significant cushion of compliance with the covenants. Outlook The rating outlook is stable. Priceline.com's performance has been very strong, which gives us confidence the company can maintain current credit metrics despite continuing soft economic conditions. We expect operating performance to remain solid. We could raise the rating over the intermediate if the company successful expands in new markets, maintains its competitive edge, and sustains strong profitability and credit measures. However, if new entrants or existing competitors threaten Priceline.com's competitive position in Europe or the U.S., leading to revenue and margin deterioration, we could lower the rating, depending on the extent of such pressures. Additionally, we could revisit the rating if the company adopts a more aggressive financial policy, either through share repurchases or acquisitions, leading debt leverage to exceed 2x on a more than temporary basis. Ratings List Upgraded To From Priceline.com Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- BBB-/Positive/-- Senior Unsecured BBB BBB- New Rating Priceline.com Inc. $875M conv nts due 2018 BBB