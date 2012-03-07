TEXT-Fitch on Argentine electricity sector

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 7 - Regulatory and government interference is the most significant risk to long-term sustainability for the Argentine electricity sector, according to Fitch Ratings. Since Argentina’s economic crisis during 2001 and 2002, the electricity sector is characterized by frozen electricity tariffs for end users and a lack of structural changes to attract private investment. This has resulted in low energy infrastructure investment and high dependence on government subsidies to cover tariff deficits.

Furthermore, the country’s electricity sector relies heavily on government subsidies, resulting in increasing electricity generation costs due to the lack of energy infrastructure investment, coupled with a tariff structure unreflective of the true cost of generating energy. Fitch expects government subsidies to remain substantial in the medium term, despite recently announced measures to reduce subsidies and better reflect the real costs of generation. A further concern is a limited supply of natural gas to generators for residential demand.

Two floating LNG terminals installed in 2008 and 2011 prevented massive gas shortages although gas usage by thermal power generators is limited to the most efficient plants during the winter season. Commercial and industrial activity primarily supports electricity demand growth in Argentina, accounting for approximately 63% of consumption and consequently playing a key role in the growth rate of the sector. The government’s expectations for electricity demand growth are in line with Fitch’s expectations for GDP growth of between 4.5% and 5% through 2013.

