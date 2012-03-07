FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Marsh & McLennan notes 'BBB-'
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 7, 2012 / 4:45 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P rates Marsh & McLennan notes 'BBB-'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

-- Marsh & McLennan has announced the issuance of $250 million in senior 	
unsecured notes.	
     -- We expect proceeds of the debt issuance to refinance $250 million 	
outstanding notes maturing in March 2012.	
     -- We are assigning a 'BBB-' debt rating to the notes.	
     -- The company's credit profile will remain unchanged as a result of the 	
debt issuance.	
    	
     March 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
its 'BBB-' senior unsecured debt rating to Marsh & McLennan Cos.'s (MMC)
$250 million senior notes due 2017.	
	
We expect the notes issuance to refinance the company's existing 6.25% $250 	
million outstanding notes due in March 2012. Accordingly, we expect financial 	
leverage of approximately 2.7x at year-end 2011 to remain unchanged as a 	
result of the notes issuance. Although the company has the capacity to fund 	
this upcoming debt maturity internally (its cash position was $2.1 billion as 	
of year-end 2011), it is refinancing to maintain its financial flexibility and 	
benefit from the low interest rate environment (which should result in a lower 	
coupon rate for the new issuance as compared to the 6.25% note that is 	
maturing).	
	
The counterparty credit rating on MMC (BBB-/Stable/A-3) is based on the 	
company's good competitive position in the risk and insurance services and 	
consulting segments, as well as significant improvements in operating margins 	
and fixed-charge coverage in recent quarters. In addition, the company has 	
good liquidity, with a strong cash balance. Partially offsetting these 	
positive factors is MMC's historically marginal consolidated operating 	
performance and fixed-charge coverage metrics, which were the result of 	
significant restructuring, goodwill, and legal/regulatory settlement charges 	
in prior years. In addition, although earnings have improved significantly in 	
recent quarters, we believe there is some execution risk related to the 	
management team fully delivering long-lasting improvements in operating 	
results for MMC. Finally, we believe difficult macroeconomic factors will 	
likely limit MMC's organic revenue growth potential in the near term.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- U.S. Insurance Broker Criteria, April 22, 2008	
	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Marsh & McLennan Cos.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB-/Stable/A-3	
	
New Rating	
Marsh & McLennan Cos.	
 Senior Unsecured	
  $250 Mil. Sr. Notes Due 2017           BBB-	
	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.