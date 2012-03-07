FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Phillips 66 proposed notes 'BBB'
March 7, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Phillips 66 proposed notes 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB'
rating to Phillips 66's proposed senior unsecured notes. In its Form 10 dated
March 1, 2012, Phillips 66 stated that it intended to issue approximately $5.0
billion of such debt, with maturities ranging from five to 30 years.	
	
Proceeds of the proposed debt issues are to be used in part to fund a 	
distribution to Phillips 66's parent company, ConocoPhillips, which is 	
planning to spin off Phillips 66 through a distribution of stock to 	
ConocoPhillips' shareholders. ConocoPhillips expects to complete the spinoff 	
in the second quarter of this year. The rating on Phillips 66 assumes the 	
spinoff will occur in accordance with the plans disclosed by ConocoPhillips. 	

The rating reflects Standard & Poor's Rating Services' assessment of the 	
company's business risk as "satisfactory" and financial risk as "intermediate" 	
(as our criteria define these terms), as well as its position as a large oil 	
refining company with extensive midstream and chemical operations. (For the 	
corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's research report on 	
Phillips 66 published March 1, 2012.)	
	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Phillips 66	
 Corporate Credit Rating                 BBB/Stable/A-2 	
	
Rating Assigned	
 $5 bil sr unsecd notes due 5-30 years   BBB	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

