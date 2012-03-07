TEXT-S&P rates Phillips 66 proposed notes 'BBB'

March 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB' rating to Phillips 66's proposed senior unsecured notes. In its Form 10 dated March 1, 2012, Phillips 66 stated that it intended to issue approximately $5.0 billion of such debt, with maturities ranging from five to 30 years. Proceeds of the proposed debt issues are to be used in part to fund a distribution to Phillips 66's parent company, ConocoPhillips, which is planning to spin off Phillips 66 through a distribution of stock to ConocoPhillips' shareholders. ConocoPhillips expects to complete the spinoff in the second quarter of this year. The rating on Phillips 66 assumes the spinoff will occur in accordance with the plans disclosed by ConocoPhillips. The rating reflects Standard & Poor's Rating Services' assessment of the company's business risk as "satisfactory" and financial risk as "intermediate" (as our criteria define these terms), as well as its position as a large oil refining company with extensive midstream and chemical operations. (For the corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's research report on Phillips 66 published March 1, 2012.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH General Criteria: -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Oil Refining Industry, Nov. 28, 2011 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Industry Reports: -- Standard & Poor's Lowers Its Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil Prices Unchanged, Jan. 18, 2012 -- Why U.S. Refiners Operating In The Midwest And Rockies Should Outperform Peers in 2012, Dec. 7, 2011 -- Playing It Safe: The Importance Of Safety Measures To Corporate Credit Quality, Aug. 23, 2011 -- Strong Margins For U.S. Refiners Are Unlikely To Last, March 24, 2011 -- Assumptions For Assigning Recovery Ratings To The Debt of U.S. Oil Refining Companies, March 14, 2011 -- California Set To Launch Ambitious Cap And Trade System As Federal Efforts On Pollution Control Falter, Jan. 13, 2011 RATINGS LIST Phillips 66 Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 Rating Assigned $5 bil sr unsecd notes due 5-30 years BBB Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.