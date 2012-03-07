TEXT-Fitch rates Principal Residential Investment Mortgages 1

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Principal Residential Investment Mortgages 1 S.A.March 7 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Principal Residential Investment Mortgages 1 S.A.'s EUR133.8m mortgage-backed notes final ratings, as follows: EUR89,250,000 floating-rate senior class A mortgage-backed notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable EUR22,250,000 floating-rate mezzanine class B mortgage-backed notes: 'AAsf' ; Outlook Stable EUR22,250,000 floating-rate junior class C mortgage-backed notes: 'A-sf' ; Outlook Stable The transaction closed on 7 March 2012. The final ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying collateral, available credit enhancement, the origination and underwriting procedures used by the sellers and the servicer , the transaction's sound legal structure and are based on the closing portfolio information as of 30 November 2011. The EUR178.6m RMBS transaction is backed by Dutch non-conforming residential mortgage loans originated and sold by Sparck Hypotheken B.V. and KU88 B.V., previously named Quion 88 B.V. (together Sparck or the sellers), between 2006 and 2008. Sparck was a non-conforming originator in the Netherlands, but ceased originating at end-2008. Principal Residential Investment Mortgages 1 S.A (the issuer) acquired the Sparck portfolio in February 2011 and financed the purchase by issuing notes. The issuer has decided to restructure the transaction and used the proceeds of notes on the closing date to fully redeem the notes and subordinated loans currently outstanding. Fitch aligned the base case weighted average (WA) frequency of foreclosure ('Bsf' WAFF) with the historical default trend observed for the mortgage loans in the portfolio and with the agency's expectations for the Dutch non-conforming market, as Fitch does not have specific Dutch non-conforming RMBS criteria. The amortising transaction portfolio is well seasoned (51 months) and consists of non-conforming residential mortgage loans with a weighted-average (WA) original loan-to-market-value (LTMV) of 91.2% and debt-to-income ratio (DTI) of 32.7%. Due to the non-conforming nature of the portfolio, a significant amount of borrowers have self-certified income (27.5%) or an adverse credit registration (45.6%) and 70% of the mortgage loans pay a floating interest rate. Around 7% of the mortgage loans are in arrears by more than one month, which is lower than the levels in comparable Dutch non-conforming transactions. Credit enhancement for the class A note is 51.1%, provided by the subordination of junior notes, subordinated loans and an amortising reserve fund. The notes benefit from interest rate cap agreements and an interest rate policy is in place, which guarantees specified margins on the mortgage loans. Fitch adjusted the prepayment, interest rate and servicing costs assumptions in its cash flow analysis to account for specific transactions features. Fitch considers servicing and commingling risk to be limited because: (i) the transaction benefits from a liquidity facility to cover potential interest shortfalls; (ii) a rated back-up servicer is in place; and (iii) Fitch has accounted for possible commingling loss in all rating scenarios. The agency was provided with loan-by-loan information on the securitised portfolio as of 30 November 2011. The data fields included were of good quality and arrears information was provided on a loan lifetime basis. Fitch has reviewed a confidential third-party report relating to the transaction. No changes to the agency's analysis were made as a result of the report. In addition, Fitch conducted its own file review consisting of 10 loans. Fitch discovered no errors or unexpected results. Based on the received repossession data, analysis showed that the performance was in line with Fitch's standard Dutch RMBS assumptions; therefore, Fitch did not adjust its quick sale, market value decline or foreclosure timing assumptions. To analyse the CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria", dated 16 August 2011, "EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands", dated 6 July 2011, available at www.fitchratings.com. The agency assessed the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions under various structural stresses including prepayment speeds and interest rate scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that each class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by the legal final maturity. Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is detailed in the new issue report available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the source(s) of information identified in the 'EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands', this action was additionally informed by information provided by the servicer Vesting Finance Servicing B.V., the arranger Natixis and the issuer's legal advisors NautaDutilh N.V. Applicable criteria "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria", dated 16 August 2011, "EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands", dated 6 July 2011, "EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria", dated 16 August 2011, "EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria" dated 7 June 2011, "EMEA Cash RMBS Structural Overview", dated 6 May 2009, "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions", dated 14 March 2011, "European Non-Conforming Mortgage Lending", dated 28 May 2008, "Global Rating Criteria for Stuctured Finance Servicers" , dated 16 August 2010, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 