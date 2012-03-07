FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Dar Al Arkan Real Estate rating to 'B+'
March 7, 2012

TEXT-S&P cuts Dar Al Arkan Real Estate rating to 'B+'

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview	
     -- In our view, Saudi Arabia-based property developer Dar Al Arkan Real 	
Estate Development Company (Dar Al Arkan) is facing heightened refinancing 	
risk because it has Saudi riyal (SAR) 4.4 billion in debt maturing in 2012.	
     -- We have therefore lowered our long-term issuer credit rating on Dar Al 	
Arkan to 'B+' from 'BB-' and placed the rating on CreditWatch with negative 	
implications.	
     -- The company is, in our opinion, sensitive to the timing of operating 	
cash inflows and to investor and creditor sentiment running up to the 	
refinancing.	
     -- The CreditWatch placement reflects our view of the short-term 	
refinancing risk the company is currently facing.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 	
issuer credit rating on Saudi Arabia-based property developer, Dar Al Arkan 	
Real Estate Development Company, to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The rating has
been placed on CreditWatch with negative implications.	
Rationale	
The downgrade and the CreditWatch placement reflect heightened refinance risk 	
for Dar Al Arkan as it faces SAR4.4 billion (US$1.2 billion) of debt 	
maturities in 2012, the largest of which is a US$1 billion sukuk due July 16, 	
2012. The company's ability to meet debt due in the current year depends on 	
continued strong demand for developed land, the collection of receivables, and 	
refinancing of the Al Qasr Mall. We believe that Dar Al Arkan's reliance on a 	
few developed land sales transactions each quarter introduces significant risk 	
to the timing of its operating cash inflows. The timing of the opening of the 	
Al Qasr Mall is also crucial, since this should enable the company to raise 	
incremental debt against the mall. Refinancing concerns are partly mitigated 	
by robust operating cash flow generation over the past year, helped by the 	
curtailment of land acquisitions, progress in the collection of receivables, 	
and no dividend payments. We understand the company is so far on target to 	
meet its scheduled debt maturities, with a cash balance of SAR3.1 billion at 	
Feb. 29, 2012.	
	
An attempt to discredit the company was escalated last week when what appeared 	
to be hundreds of company and third-party documents detailing these 	
allegations were posted on a public website. Although these unproven 	
allegations (regulatory breaches, false accounting, and failure to disclose 	
related party transactions) have been known for some time, we are concerned 	
that the company may be sensitive to investor and creditor sentiment running 	
up to the refinancing. With important senior management changes, concentrated 	
ownership, and some complexity in the company's legal structure (partly a 	
consequence of Saudi law and regulation), we view the effectiveness of the 	
company's governance structure and processes as below average. However, there 	
has been a notable improvement in transparency since the appointment of a new 	
chief financial officer late last year. We also note the company's public 	
statement that it is in compliance with regulatory requirements, and its 	
assurance that the relevant regulatory authorities are aware of the 	
allegations and are not investigating the matters further. The CreditWatch 	
placement nevertheless reflects the short-term refinancing and potential 	
adverse reputational risk the company faces. The company had total debt 	
adjusted by Standard & Poor's of SAR5.3 billion at Dec. 31, 2011.	
	
The rating reflects the group's exposure to cyclical and capital intensive 	
property development activities. This risk, in our opinion, is exacerbated by: 	
the limited market for presales and the absence of land optioning; the 	
relatively immature, opaque, and highly fragmented housing market in Saudi 	
Arabia (AA-/Stable/A-1+); the volatility of revenues from land sales, which 	
typically depend on a small number of large transactions; and potential 	
execution risks from the group's increasingly large projects. The rating also 	
reflects Dar Al Arkan's financial risk profile, which we consider to be 	
"aggressive" due to relatively high financial leverage, significant debt due 	
within the next four months, and signs of governance weaknesses. These 	
weaknesses are partly offset, in our view, by Saudi Arabia's favorable 	
demographic and economic fundamentals and Dar Al Arkan's fairly strong market 	
position, sizable land bank, market knowledge, and consistently high margins.	
	
Liquidity/Short-term credit factors	
We view Dar Al Arkan's current liquidity position as "less than adequate", 	
with a ratio of cash sources to uses of about 1x. The group had SAR3.1 billion 	
of cash and bank balances on Feb. 29, 2012, and will likely generate SAR1 	
billion-SAR2 billion in operating cash flow in the first six months of 2012 by 	
keeping new land acquisitions to a bare minimum. It faces sizable debt 	
maturities of SAR4.4 billion in 2012 (SAR200 million Murabaha already rolled 	
over for another 12 months), which we anticipate will be met by a combination 	
of existing cash balances, operating cash flow, and new debt. We understand 	
the company does not intend paying a dividend in 2012.	
	
Covenants include maintaining minimum shareholders' equity of $2.3 billion, 	
maximum total liabilities to total assets of 65%, and a minimum current ratio 	
of 1.1x. As of Dec. 31, 2011, these were about $4.1 billion, 35%, and 1.1x 	
respectively. Although headroom under the current ratio is very tight, we 	
don't expect a breach under our base-case scenario.	
CreditWatch	
The CreditWatch placement reflects the short-term refinancing and reputational 	
risk that we believe the company is facing. We aim to resolve the CreditWatch 	
in the coming four months, the key to which will be the repayment of the US$1 	
billion sukuk falling due on July 16, 2012.	
	
We could lower the rating further if the company is unable to close new 	
financing against the Al Qasr Mall by June 2012 or if revenue falls 	
significantly below the company's expectation of about SAR800 million each 	
quarter in the first two quarters of 2012. We will also be closely following 	
what effect, if any, the allegations may have on the company.	
	
If the operating performance remains robust, we may assign a stable outlook 	
once the US$1 billion sukuk is repaid.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, 	
June 21, 2011	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity 	
Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Dar Al Arkan	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Watch Neg/--    BB-/Stable/--	
	
Dar Al Arkan International Sukuk Co. II	
 Senior Unsecured*                       B+/Watch Neg       BB-	
	
*Guaranteed by Dar Al Arkan	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

