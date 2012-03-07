TEXT-Fitch: robust US bank C&I loan growth likely short-lived

March 7 - Fitch Ratings believes significant commercial and industrial (C&I) loan growth captured by commercial banks during 4Q11 is promising, but will not maintain the same pace going forward. However, we feel if banks do exhibit loan growth, it will likely be seen in the C&I space. C&I loans grew 14% at all FDIC-insured institutions during 4Q11 versus 4Q10. Since 3Q10, C&I loans have grown $182 billion, with over 60% of that in the second half of 2011. We believe a portion of that growth is attributable to pent-up demand. However, C&I loans are still below 1Q09 levels that marked the end of the most recent recession. Many financial institutions attribute strong C&I growth to new customers versus an increase in utilization while other banks benefited from the dislocation in Europe. Larger banks saw strong loan growth coming from corporate corporate-syndicated lending. We expect these will remain drivers of C&I growth, but in a more evenly paced manner. Given a low interest rate environment, banks are keen on adding higher yielding assets to avoid further margin compression. We believe increased C&I loan demand has spurred competition, driving yields down and keeping net interest margins (NIM) vulnerable. However, we feel the potential for C&I --driven NIM compression will likely not pressure ratings. We note the extension of credit has become increasingly intricate and expensive due to both internal and external factors, but believe the process remains adequate for most banks to make loans at reasonable levels. We feel many US banks possess both the ability and willingness to lend, as evidenced by the consistent increase in commercial loans. C&I is also seen as an attractive asset class, given all the ancillary services that can be sold in relationship banking. With pressured spread income, we view the potential to generate fee income positively as banks strive to meet the needs of their C&I customer base through fee-based product offerings. We will continue to monitor the commercial and industrial sector with focus on loan standards and quality. However, we would be cautious about banks that became increasingly aggressive in the C&I space in a still challenging environment. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.