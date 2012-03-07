FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Blue Heron Funding II Ltd
March 7, 2012 / 5:40 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Blue Heron Funding II Ltd

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    March 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings on seven classes of notes
issued by Blue Heron Funding II, Ltd. (Blue Heron II), as follows:	
	
--$245,996,236 class A notes at 'Csf';	
--$17,205,585 class B notes at 'Csf';	
--$34,409,633 class C notes at 'Csf';	
--$22,196,177 class D notes at 'Csf';	
--$17,770,015 class E notes at 'Csf';	
--$17,770,015 class E additional interest (interest only) at 'Csf';	
--$3,986,875 Certificates (principal only) at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative.	
	
This review was conducted under the framework described in the report 'Global 	
Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs'. The Structured Finance Portfolio 	
Credit Model (SF PCM) and Fitch's cash flow model were not used as part of this 	
review because all of the notes are undercollateralized and structural features 	
were determined to have minimal impact in the context of the classes' ratings.	
	
Since Fitch's last rating action in March 2011, the portfolio has continued to 	
deteriorate, with 32% downgraded a weighted average 6 notches and 3.7% upgraded 	
a weighted average 4.5 notches. Principal proceeds have continued to be used 	
intermittently to cover shortfalls in interest collections for interest due to 	
the class A, class B and class C notes. As a result, all of the notes' credit 	
enhancement levels have become increasingly negative.	
	
The class A, class B and class C notes are non-deferrable and continue to 	
receive accrued interest distributions from a combination of interest and 	
principal collections. The class D and E notes, and class E additional interest 	
are no longer receiving interest distributions due to failing A/B/C coverage 	
tests.	
	
Based on the current portfolio and anticipated future credit enhancement erosion	
from principal leaking to pay interest obligations, Fitch believes default 	
continues to appear inevitable for the class A, B, C, D and E notes, and the 	
class E additional interest.	
	
The Certificates are rated to the ultimate receipt of principal, where coupon 	
payments received in the interest waterfall are applied to reduce the 	
outstanding rated balance. While these distributions are no longer being made 	
due to failing coverage tests and are not expected to resume in the future, the 	
principal of the Certificates is protected by a Certificate Protection Asset, 	
which is a zero coupon bond with a face value of $6 million maturing in April 	
2030, that was issued by Resolution Funding Corporation, a U.S. government 	
agency. As per the terms of the transaction, no party to the transaction other 	
than the Certificate holders have claim against the Certificate Protection 	
Asset. Therefore, the Certificates are affirmed at 'AAAsf', Outlook Negative. 	
	
Blue Heron II is a structured finance collateralized debt obligation (SF CDO) 	
that closed on Dec. 22, 2005 and is managed by Westdeutsche Landesbank 	
Girozentrale, New York Branch. The portfolio is composed of residential 	
mortgage-backed securities (58.9%), SF CDOs (17.9%), commercial mortgage-backed 	
securities (13.7%), corporate CDOs (3.7%), corporate debt (3.5%), and commercial	
and consumer asset-backed securities (2.3%) from 1998 through 2007 vintage 	
transactions.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

