TEXT-S&P rates American Towers snr notes 'BB+'

March 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BB+' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to Boston-based American Tower Corp.'s proposed $500 million senior notes and its existing $1 billion revolving credit due 2017. The company intends to use the proceeds from the new notes to repay borrowings under the revolving credit facilities, which currently have $1.325 billion outstanding. (For the full recovery analysis, see the recovery report on American Tower, to be published shortly after this release on RatingsDirect.) The 'BB+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on American Tower remain unchanged. The ratings on American Tower reflect the strong profitability and promising prospects of its wireless tower leasing business, which Standard & Poor's expects will generate higher net free cash flow after modest capital expenditure needs. Despite these favorable business risk characteristics, which we consider supportive of American Tower's investment-grade business risk profile, the company's aggressive financial policy limits the ratings. While management targets a leverage ratio in the 3x-5x range (or about the 4x-6x area, including our adjustments), we believe the company is not likely to consistently operate at the low end of this guidance, in light of its continued commitment to return capital to shareholders through stock repurchases, coupled with required REIT distributions. RATINGS LIST American Tower Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/-- New Ratings American Tower Corp. Senior Unsecured $500 mil notes BB+ Recovery Rating 3 $1 bil revolving cred fac due 2017 BB+ Recovery Rating 3