TEXT-S&P puts Ziggo Bond's 'B+' rating on watch positive

Overview -- Dutch cable operator Ziggo Bond Co. B.V. (Ziggo) has announced its intention to launch an IPO. -- We understand that the company's shareholder loans and accrued interest, which we currently treat as debt, will be converted into common equity as part of the IPO transaction. -- As a result, the transaction will likely considerably reduce the company's adjusted debt leverage. -- We are therefore placing our 'B+' long-term rating on Ziggo, and all related issue ratings, on CreditWatch positive. Rating Action On March 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on The Netherlands-based leading cable operator Ziggo Bond Co. B.V. (Ziggo) on CreditWatch with positive implications. We also placed our 'BB' issue rating on Ziggo's senior secured notes and our 'B' issue rating on its senior notes on CreditWatch positive. Rationale The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that, if successful, the IPO and the conversion of shareholder loans into common equity should significantly and durably improve our assessment of the company's financial risk profile. In addition, we believe management's guidance on Ziggo's future financial policy--with a net debt to EBITDA target of about 3.5x--will also contribute to this sustainable improvement. Our main adjustment to Ziggo's debt is the addition of shareholder loans at holding company Zesko B.V. As of year-end 2011, Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt included EUR2.3 billion of shareholder loans, resulting in an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of more than 6x. Excluding shareholder loans and accrued interests, adjusted debt to EBITDA would have amounted to about 4x on Dec. 31, 2011. The current rating is constrained by our assessment of the group's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," primarily owing to the group's high adjusted leverage, sizable short-term shareholder loans, and its ultimate ownership by private equity sponsors. We assess the group's business risk profile as "satisfactory," reflecting its highly attractive domestic market, solid track record, and the company's strong competitive position in the Dutch pay-TV and fixed-line markets, which translates into strong and consistent generation of free cash flows. Although Ziggo's large domestic competitor Koninklijke KPN N.V. (BBB/Stable/A-2) is deploying other competing technologies, such as voice-digital subscriber line (VDSL) and fiber-to-the-home (FttH) broadband connections, we believe Ziggo will maintain its competitive edge for some time. This could allow the company to gain further market share in a highly penetrated, but still somewhat growing, fixed broadband market. Liquidity We assess Ziggo's liquidity as "strong" under our criteria, reflecting the company's very modest debt amortization through 2014 and our expectation of consistently robust discretionary cash flow generation. On Dec. 31, 2011, we calculated a ratio of liquidity sources to liquidity uses of more than 2x over the next 12 months. On the same date, liquidity sources for the next 12 months included: -- Funds from operations of more than EUR600 million; and -- A EUR50 million undrawn committed facility maturing early 2013. This compares with liquidity uses over the same period primarily consisting of capital expenditures of about EUR280 million. Cash flows are not seasonal, as most customers pay monthly by direct debit. In addition, we anticipate comfortable headroom under financial covenants in the foreseeable future. Heavy senior debt maturities are due in 2017-2018. In addition, we note that the outstanding shareholder loans (EUR2.3 billion including fast accruing interests) will mature in 2015 at Zesko B.V. if they are not converted into equity. Recovery analysis The issue rating on the EUR750 million senior secured notes issued by the special-purpose vehicle (SPV) Ziggo Finance B.V (not rated) is 'BB', two notches above our corporate credit rating on Ziggo. The issue rating reflects the recovery rating assigned to SPV term loan E of '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery for the lenders in the event of a payment default, with an issue rating of 'BB'. The issue rating on the EUR1.2 billion senior notes is 'B', one notch below our corporate credit rating on Ziggo. The recovery rating on these notes is '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We placed the issue ratings on CreditWatch positive following the CreditWatch placement on the corporate credit rating. To determine recoveries, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario. We believe that a default would most likely result from excessive leverage after a sustained period of operating underperformance. This scenario would lead to a default in 2015 as EBITDA declines to EUR470 million. We will revise our hypothetical default scenario and year of default after the IPO transaction has been completed. We value the group on a going-concern basis, given Ziggo's resilient and profitable utility-like cable TV operations in The Netherlands, its satisfactory business risk profile, valuable cable network and customer base, and high barriers to entry in the consolidated cable industry. At our current simulated hypothetical point of default, we value the group at about EUR2.8 billion. With regard to the pass-through transaction, although we have not assigned a recovery rating to the senior secured notes, we believe that recovery prospects for these notes are intrinsically linked to the recovery prospects on the senior secured term loan E facility. We base this view on the assignment of rights granted to noteholders under the SPV tranche facilities. CreditWatch We aim to resolve the CreditWatch positive placement upon completion of the IPO. If the IPO is successful and all shareholder loans (included accrued interest) are converted into common equity, we could raise the corporate credit rating and issue ratings by one or two notches, provided we continue to expect that adjusted leverage will fall toward 4x. The CreditWatch resolution will also critically depend on the ultimate ownership structure and our understanding of the potential exit strategy of private equity sponsors. We believe that continuing control by private equity sponsors will likely continue to constrain the rating. Related Criteria And Research -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Credit FAQ: Knowing The Investors In A Company's Debt And Equity, April 4, 2006 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Ziggo Bond Co. B.V. Amsterdamse Beheer en Consultingmaatschappij B.V. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Watch Pos/-- B+/Stable/-- Ziggo Bond Co. B.V. Senior Secured B/Watch Pos B Recovery Rating 5 5 Torenspits B.V. Senior Secured* BB/Watch Pos BB Recovery Rating 1 1 Ziggo Finance B.V Senior Secured BB/Watch Pos BB *Guaranteed by Amsterdamse Beheer en Consultingmaatschappij B.V. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.