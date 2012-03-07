FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2012 / 7:30 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 7 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened
by 2 basis points (bps) to 201 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade
composite spread widened by 11 bps to 637 bps. By rating, the 'AA' and 'A'
spreads expanded by 1 bp each to 132 bps and 175 bps, respectively, and 'BBB'
widened by 2 bps to 250 bps. The 'BB' and 'B' spreads widened by 13 bps each to
453 bps and 686 bps, respectively, and 'CCC' expanded by 19 bps to 1,066 bps.	
	
By industry, financial institutions remained flat at 307 bps, banks widened by 	
2 bps to 328 bps, and industrials expanded by 4 bps to 294 bps. Utilities 	
expanded by 1 bp to 205 bps, and telecommunications widened by 8 bps to 325 	
bps.	
	
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 	
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year 	
moving average of 195 bps and below its five-year moving average of 238 bps. 	
The speculative-grade composite spread is above its one-year moving average of 	
629 bps and below its five-year moving average of 716 bps. We expect continued 	
volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, 	
which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive 	
side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average 	
in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the 	
financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue 	
to weigh on risky assets.	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.