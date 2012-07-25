TEXT-Fitch: Lloyds' Sandown Gold unlikely to suffer from mis-sold swaps

July 25 - Fitch Ratings does not expect the mis-selling of interest rate hedging products to UK SMEs to have any impact on the three transactions it rates from Lloyds Banking Group's Sandown Gold programme. Even if an SME were able to set-off a claim in the event of originator insolvency, all three transactions have provisions in place to mitigate set-off risk. Lloyds is one of four banks that have agreed with the Financial Services Authority to provide redress on the sale of structured collars to non-sophisticated customers, and review sales of some other interest rate hedging products. Where applicable, the appropriate redress could include cancelling or replacing existing products, and partial or full refunds, the FSA has said. It is not yet clear whether borrowers in Sandown Gold plc, Sandown Gold 2011-1 plc and Sandown Gold 2012-1 plc will be involved in this process. All three deals are securitisations of loans primarily made to small or very small ("micro") SMEs. Our conversations with Lloyds indicate that structured hedging products were less likely to have been sold to such borrowers (who in any case generally preferred to hedge themselves against interest rate rises by taking out a fixed rate loan), than to larger SMEs. Regarding structural provisions, in both Sandown Gold 2011-1 plc and Sandown Gold 2012-1 plc, a potential set-off funding note (PSOF) was issued at closing which was larger than the initial set-off exposure, and the proceeds used to acquire beneficial interest in additional eligible SME loans, thus providing extra credit enhancement. In addition, quarterly set-off exposure recalculations are made that include the mark-to-market value of derivatives transactions. If these show set-off exposure increasing above the size of the PSOF, Lloyds will commit to funding a set-off reserve in cash equal to this excess exposure. Lloyds would advance those funds if it were downgraded below 'A'/'F1'. In Sandown Gold plc, set-off risk is mitigated by a set-off reserve that would be established if Lloyds were downgraded below its current rating of 'A'/'F1'. This would be used to reimburse the issuer should any borrower invoke a right to set-off. Again, the set-off reserve size would take into account the mark-to-market value of the derivatives transactions. We affirmed our 'AAAsf' ratings on Sandown Gold plc and Sandown Gold 2011-1 plc's notes in May. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.