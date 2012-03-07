TEXT-S&P raises, withdraws RBC Bank (USA) ratings

Overview -- We are raising our long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on RBC Bank (USA) to 'A/A-1' from 'BBB-/A-3' following the closing of PNC Financial Services Group's (PNC) acquisition of RBC Bank. -- The upgrade reflects our view the company is "core" to PNC Bank N.A. (PNC Bank; the main operating company for PNC) and thus the ratings have been equalized with the ratings on PNC Bank. The outlook is stable. -- We have removed the ratings from CreditWatch positive where they had been placed on June 21, 2011, following the announcement of the acquisition. -- We are also withdrawing the ratings at the company's request. Rating Action On March 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on RBC Bank (USA) (RBC Bank) to 'A/A-1' from 'BBB-/A-3' following the closing of PNC Financial Services Group's (PNC) acquisition of RBC Bank. The outlook is stable. Standard & Poor's then withdrew the ratings at the company's request. Rationale The upgrade reflects our view the company is "core" to PNC Bank N.A. (PNC Bank; the main operating company for PNC) due to our belief RBC Bank and its branch network will be fully integrated into PNC Bank and will operate under the PNC brand. We believe the transaction will be beneficial to RBC Bank as it will give the bank the necessary size and scale it did not have under its previous owner to compete more effectively in the U.S. southeast states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia. As such, we have equalized the ratings on RBC Bank with those on PNC Bank. Ratings List Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From RBC Bank (U.S.A.) Counterparty Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1 BBB-/Watch Pos/A-3 Certificate Of Deposit Local Currency A/A-1 BBB-/Watch Pos/A-3 Commercial Paper A-1 A-3/Watch Pos Ratings Withdrawn To From RBC Bank (U.S.A.) Counterparty Credit Rating NR A/Stable/A-1 Certificate of Deposit Local Currency NR A/A-1 Commercial Paper NR A-1 NR-Not rated.