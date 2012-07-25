FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates JPMorgan Commercial Mortgage 2012-HSBC
July 25, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates JPMorgan Commercial Mortgage 2012-HSBC

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2012-HSBC is a 
CMBS transaction backed by a $300 million commercial mortgage loan secured by 
one high-rise office building in Midtown Manhattan. HSBC Tower totals 864,303 
sq. ft. and is located at 452 Fifth Ave. 
     -- We assigned our ratings to the class A, X-A, B, and C certificates.
     -- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's structure, the 
collateral's historical and projected performance, and the sponsor's and 
manager's experience, among other factors.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 25, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today assigned its ratings to J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities 
Trust 2012-HSBC's $300 million commercial mortgage pass-through certificates 
(see list).

The issuance is a commercial mortgage-backed securities transaction backed by 
a $300 million commercial mortgage loan secured by one high-rise office 
building in Midtown Manhattan. HSBC Tower totals 864,303 sq. ft. and is 
located at 452 Fifth Ave. 

The ratings reflect our view of the collateral's historical and projected 
performance, the sponsor's and manager's experience, the trustee-provided 
liquidity, the loan's terms, and the transaction's structure. Standard & 
Poor's determined that the loan has a beginning loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 
80.6% and an ending LTV of 73.5% based on Standard & Poor's value.
 
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
 
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 
RATINGS ASSIGNED
J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2012-HSBC
 
Class       Rating             Amount ($)
A           AAA (sf)          200,000,000
X-A         AAA (sf)       200,000,000(i)
X-B         NR             100,000,000(i)
B           AA (sf)            15,000,000
C           A (sf)             21,400,000
D           NR                 58,600,000
E           NR                  5,000,000
R           NR                        N/A

(i)Notional balance. NR--Not rated. N/A--Not applicable.

