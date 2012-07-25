TEXT-Fitch to confirm Texas Veterans Bonds, 2010C 'F1' rating

July 25 - On the effective date of Aug. 1, 2012, Fitch Ratings will confirm the short-term 'F1' rating assigned to the State of Texas Veterans Bonds Series 2010C (the bonds). The short-term rating action is in connection with the substitution of the liquidity support currently provided by Lloyds TSB Bank (Lloyds, rated 'A/F1; Outlook Stable) in the form of a Standby Bond Purchase Agreement (SBPA), with a substitute SBPA to be issued by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BOT, rated 'A-/F1'; Outlook Stable ). The long-term 'AAA'; Outlook Stable rating assigned to the bonds continues to be based upon the rating assigned by Fitch to general obligation bonds of the State of Texas. (Additional information on the State of Texas GO credit is available in Fitch's press release dated July 24, 2012 'Fitch Rates Texas Water Dev Board State GO Rfdg Bonds 'AAA'; Outlook Stable', available at 'www.fitchratings.com'). On the effective date, the short-term 'F1' rating will be based on the liquidity support provided by BOT in the form of a substitute SBPA. The substitute SBPA provides for the payment of the principal component of purchase price plus an amount equal to 34 days of interest calculated at a maximum rate of 15%, based on a year of 365 days for tendered bonds during the weekly rate mode, in the event that the proceeds of a remarketing of the bonds are insufficient to pay the purchase price following an optional or mandatory tender. The substitute SBPA will expire on the earliest to occur of: (i) July 31, 2015, unless such date is extended, (ii) conversion to an interest rate mode other than the weekly interest rate mode, or (iii) the occurrence of certain other events of default which result in a mandatory tender or other termination events related to the credit of the general obligation bonds of the State of Texas which result in an automatic and immediate termination. The short-term 'F1' rating will expire on the expiration or prior termination of the SBPA. The short-term rating may be adjusted upward or downward in conjunction with the long-term rating of the Bonds or the short-term rating of the bank. A mandatory tender of the bonds is scheduled to occur Aug. 1, 2012, the SBPA substitution date. The remarketing agent for the bonds is Morgan Stanley & Co. Incorporated. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'U.S. Municipal Structured Criteria' (Feb. 28, 2012); --'Rating Guidelines for Variable-Rate Demand Obligations Issued with External Liquidity Support' (Feb. 1, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria Rating Guidelines for Variable-Rate Demand Obligations Issued with External Liquidity Support