TEXT-S&P: reports of sale don't affect Metaldyne rating, outlook

July 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on Plymouth, Mich.-based automotive supplier Metaldyne LLC (B+/Stable/--) is not currently affected by recent media reports regarding the potential sale of the company by its current sponsor, Carlyle Group. We could, however, take a rating action if further details regarding the proposed capital structure and new owners emerged, especially if such a transaction would lead to credit metrics much weaker than our current expectations for the 'B+' rating. Currently, with no details available on the post-transaction capital and ownership structure, the announcement has no rating implications. Still, any potential transaction involving an increase in leverage would result in a CreditWatch listing given the company's current "weak" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile in our assessment. For instance, an increased likelihood that a sale of the company to new owners would include a complete refinancing of existing debt, leading to leverage exceeding 5x with potentially aggressive financial policies, could prompt us to place the corporate credit rating on CreditWatch with negative implications. For the 'B+' rating, we currently assume leverage will remain about 4x or less (including our adjustments to add to debt the net present value of operating leases, underfunded postretirement obligations, and accounts-receivable sold). The stable rating outlook reflects our belief that Metaldyne will generate positive free operating cash flow in the next 12 months with improved year-over-year EBITDA margins, given the somewhat favorable trend for vehicle production in North America, though slower growth in Europe somewhat offsets this. For our most recent credit analysis on Metaldyne, see "Summary: Metaldyne LLC," published April 27, 2012, on RatingsDirect.