#Funds News
March 7, 2012 / 8:45 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-Fitch rates Marsh & McLennan Cos

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 7 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Marsh & McLennan
Companies, Inc.'s  (MMC) planned issuance of $250 million of senior 	
unsecured notes due 2017. The rating on the planned issuance is equivalent to 	
the ratings on MMC's existing senior unsecured notes. 	
	
Fitch expects the company to use the proceeds from the debt issuance for general	
corporate purposes, including refinancing $250 million of unsecured debt that 	
matures on March 15, 2012. 	
	
Fitch therefore expects that MMC's key financial leverage and coverage ratios 	
will continue to approximate or improve upon levels reported in 2011. 	
Specifically, MMC's debt-to-EBITDA and EBITDA-to-interest coverage ratios were 	
1.5 times (x) and 10.0x, respectively, in 2011.	
	
On Dec. 15, 2011, Fitch affirmed all of its ratings for MMC with a Stable 	
Outlook. 	
	
Fitch currently rates the MMC entities as follows: 	
	
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.	
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'; 	
--Short-term IDR 'F2'; 	
--Commercial paper 'F2'. 	
	
Fitch rates MMC's senior debt as follows: 	
--$250 million 6.25% senior debt due 2012 'BBB'; 	
--$250 million 4.85% senior debt due 2013 'BBB'; 	
--$320 million 5.375% senior debt due 2014 'BBB'; 	
--$480 million 5.75% senior debt due 2015 'BBB'; 	
--$400 million 9.25% senior debt due 2019 'BBB'; 	
--$500 million 4.80% senior notes due 2021 'BBB';	
--$300 million 5.875% senior debt due 2033 'BBB'.

