TEXT-Fitch affirms White Mountains Insurance Group ratings

March 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), debt and Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (White Mountains) and its holding company subsidiaries and property/casualty insurance subsidiaries, including OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd.'s subsidiaries (OneBeacon; 75.5% ownership by White Mountains) and Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.'s subsidiaries (Sirius Group; 100% ownership by White Mountains). A full rating list is shown below. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also withdrawn the IFS ratings of AutoOne Insurance Company and AutoOne Select Insurance Company, following the sale of these insurance operating companies to Interboro Holdings, Inc. in February 2012. Fitch's rating rationale for the affirmation of White Mountains' ratings reflects the company's low financial leverage, favorable financial flexibility and opportunistic business approach. The ratings also reflect the company's sizable levels of run-off reserves and asbestos and environmental (A&E) exposure. Fitch believes that White Mountains uses a modest amount of financial leverage, with a debt-to-total-capital ratio of 12.6% at Dec. 31, 2011, down from 16.3% at Dec. 31, 2010. This reduction was driven by $150 million in repurchases of OneBeacon's outstanding debt and a 12% net increase in common shareholders' equity. This equity growth was due to White Mountains' sizable net income of $768 million in 2011, driven by a $677.5 million gain on the sale of Esurance and Answer Financial to The Allstate Corporation in October 2011, partially offset by continued common share repurchases. OneBeacon posted a GAAP combined ratio of 96% for 2011, improved from 100% for 2010 due primarily to lower current accident year losses as compared to 2010. The prior year included a number of large losses in exited businesses, specifically, the non-specialty commercial lines business in run-off following the sale of the renewal rights to The Hanover Insurance Group effective Jan. 1, 2010 and the traditional personal lines business which was sold in July 2010 to Tower Group, Inc. Sirius Group posted a 100% GAAP combined ratio for 2011, compared to 94% for 2010, with each period significantly impacted by catastrophe losses of 24 points and 23 points, respectively. Losses in 2011 were driven by the Japanese earthquake and tsunami, the New Zealand earthquakes, floods in Thailand, and severe weather and tornados in the Midwestern United States. Fitch's ratings reflect White Mountains' disciplined underwriting and operating strategy as the company continually evaluates the best use of its financial resources and actively manages and deploys its capital opportunistically. This strategy includes selling those businesses that either do not fit within the core operations of the company or still have value to other companies/buyers as entities or renewal rights in excess of White Mountains' assessment of their value. The most recent transactions, as discussed above, have freed up capital that previously supported the business writings, and provide the company with additional favorable financial flexibility. Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include significant adverse loss reserve development, future earnings that are significantly below industry levels, sizable deterioration in insurance subsidiary capitalization, debt-to-total capital maintained above 30%, run rate operating earnings-based interest and preferred dividend coverage of less than 5 times (x) and additional A&E losses for OneBeacon significantly above the remaining $198 million available limit under the $2.5 billion National Indemnity Company cover. Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include improvement in operating results in line with higher rated peers, overall flat to favorable loss reserve development, debt-to-total capital maintained below 20% and improvement in insurance subsidiary capitalization. Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. --IDR at 'BBB+'. OneBeacon U.S. Holdings, Inc. --IDR at 'BBB+'; --$270 million 5.875% due May 15, 2013 at 'BBB'. Sirius International Group, Ltd. --IDR at 'BBB+'; --$400 million 6.375% due March 20, 2017 at 'BBB'; --$250 million perpetual non-cumulative preference shares at 'BB+'. OneBeacon Insurance Group and Their Members: Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company Camden Fire Insurance Association (The) Employers' Fire Insurance Company (The) Essentia Insurance Company Homeland Insurance Company of New York Northern Assurance Company of America (The) OneBeacon America Insurance Company OneBeacon Insurance Company OneBeacon Midwest Insurance Company Pennsylvania General Insurance Company Traders & General Insurance Company --IFS at 'A'. Sirius International Insurance Corporation Sirius America Insurance Company --IFS at 'A-'. Fitch withdraws the following ratings as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage after their recent sale by OneBeacon: AutoOne Insurance Company AutoOne Select Insurance Company --IFS 'A'.