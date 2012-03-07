TEXT-Fitch cuts some muni bonds based on recent rtg action on RBC Bank (USA)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 7 - In connection with the merger of RBC Bank (USA) into PNC Bank, N.A.’s operations and the alignment of the ratings of RBC Bank (USA) with those of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC), Fitch Ratings downgrades the short-term ratings on the following bonds to ‘F1’ from ‘F1+':

--Raleigh (NC) (Downtown Improvement Projects) variable-rate certificates of participation series 2005B-2;

--Wake County (NC) general obligation variable-rate school bonds series 2004A.

Following the alignment of the ratings, Fitch withdrew the ratings of RBC Bank (USA). PNC Bank, N.A. will continue operations as the surviving entity providing liquidity support on the above-mentioned bonds. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)