TEXT-S&P cuts Protection One

Overview -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on Protection One, a U.S. provider of electronic security alarm services, to 'B' from 'B+'. -- We are also assigning a preliminary 'B+' issue rating with a preliminary recovery rating of '2' to the company's $25 million senior secured revolving credit facility and $520 million first-lien term loan. -- The company intends to use the proceeds to repay existing debt as well as to pay a dividend to existing shareholders, with leverage increasing from about 5.0x to about 6.5x as a result. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will demonstrate improved credit metrics over the next year through moderate revenue and EBITDA growth. Rating Action On March 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Romeoville, Ill.-based Protection One Alarm Monitoring Inc. to 'B' from 'B+'. The outlook is stable. We subsequently withdrew the rating on Protection One Alarm Monitoring Inc. At the same time, we assigned our 'B' corporate credit rating to parent Protection One Inc. The outlook is stable. The company is paying a debt-financed dividend to shareholders that will increase leverage from about 5.0x to about 6.5x. Upon closing of this transaction, the existing debt will be refinanced and we will withdraw the rating. At the same time, we assigned a preliminary 'B+' issue rating with a preliminary recovery rating of '2' to the company's $25 million senior secured revolving credit facility and $520 million first-lien term loan. The '2' recovery rating indicates our expectation for meaningful (70%-90%) recovery for lenders in the event of payment default. Rationale The rating on Protection One reflects Standards & Poor's view that the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile (as defined in our criteria) and modest cash flows are likely to preclude sustained de-leveraging. We consider the company's business risk profile "weak" (according to our criteria), reflecting its limited scale compared with its largest competitor, and the fact that its revenue has only recently stabilized. Protection One provides electronic security alarm monitoring services mainly to residential and commercial customers, but also to independent alarm dealers. It is the No. 2 company in the industry, but we estimate its revenues to be approximately 7x smaller than the industry leader, ADT. The company uses the internal generation/direct sales model to acquire the majority of its security contracts. This model allows Protection One to have lower customer creation costs and higher free cash flow. Therefore, the company can rely less on debt to fund growth than competitors who purchase accounts from dealers. Revenues for the fiscal year ended December 2011 are approximately $345.6 million. Protection One benefits from a highly recurring revenue base and a diversified customer base of residential, commercial, and multifamily subscribers. However, its weak business risk profile reflects its second-tier position in a highly fragmented U.S. security alarm monitoring industry, as well as its susceptibility to downturns in the housing market. After the 7.5% revenue decline in fiscal year 2010, the company's fiscal year-end 2011 revenues showed signs of stabilization, mainly due to reduced annual retail gross attrition rate of approximately 100 basis points (bps), from 11.7%. Adjusted EBITDA margins have continued to improve due to tighter integration of monitoring facilities and other reductions in general and administrative expenses which offset Protection One's boost of sales and marketing efforts. Protection One maintains a highly leveraged financial risk profile following the transaction, with pro forma adjusted leverage of about 6.5x in fiscal year 2012, up from actual 4.9x in fiscal year-end 2011. We expect moderate near-term improvement, reflecting our view of low-single-digit revenue growth and improved margins over the coming year. Standard & Poor's treats all deferred costs related to customer account creation as current, which results in a lower adjusted EBITDA number. Liquidity Pro forma for the transaction, we expect Protection One to have "adequate" liquidity (as defined in our criteria), comprising a $25 million revolving credit facility availability and positive free operating cash flow. Uses of cash include mandatory debt amortization of around $5.2 million, along with capital expenditures of around $34 million. Capital expenditures include new account creation costs and account purchases from dealers. Relevant factors in our assessment of Protection One's liquidity profile include the following: -- We expect sources of cash to exceed uses by more than 1.2x for the near term, reflecting moderate cash flow generation and modest mandatory debt repayments. -- Net sources are likely to be positive, even if EBITDA declines by 15%. -- We expect dealer accounts acquisition costs to be under $7 million. -- The current rating does not incorporate any material business acquisitions or further shareholder payments that could stress liquidity. -- In addition, we expect the company to maintain an adequate cushion within its financial covenants. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Protection One, to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect following the release of this report. Outlook The stable rating outlook incorporates our expectations that the company's diversified customer base and revenue visibility will support consistent operating profitability. An upgrade in the near term is unlikely given our modest growth assumptions and expectations that the company's cash flows will preclude significant de-leveraging over this period. We may lower the rating if increased attrition rates lead to a deterioration in cash flows or if customer creation costs increase, such that leverage remains above 7x on a sustained basis. Ratings List Downgraded To From Protection One Alarm Monitoring Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B+/Stable/-- New Ratings Protection One Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- Senior Secured $25 mil revolving credit facility B+(prelim) Recovery Rating 2(prelim) $520 mil first-lien term loan B+(prelim) Recovery Rating 2(prelim) Ratings Subsequently Withdrawn To From Protection One Alarm Monitoring Inc. Corporate Credit Rating NR B/Stable/--