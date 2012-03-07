FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts Protection One
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2012 / 10:10 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P cuts Protection One

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview	
     -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on Protection One, a U.S. 	
provider of electronic security alarm services, to 'B' from 'B+'. 	
     -- We are also assigning a preliminary 'B+' issue rating with a 	
preliminary recovery rating of '2' to the company's $25 million senior secured 	
revolving credit facility and $520 million first-lien term loan. 	
     -- The company intends to use the proceeds to repay existing debt as well 	
as to pay a dividend to existing shareholders, with leverage increasing from 	
about 5.0x to about 6.5x as a result.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will 	
demonstrate improved credit metrics over the next year through moderate 	
revenue and EBITDA growth.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 	
credit rating on Romeoville, Ill.-based Protection One Alarm Monitoring Inc. 	
to 'B' from 'B+'. The outlook is stable. We subsequently withdrew the rating 	
on Protection One Alarm Monitoring Inc. At the same time, we assigned our 'B' 	
corporate credit rating to parent Protection One Inc. The outlook is stable. 	
	
The company is paying a debt-financed dividend to shareholders that will 	
increase leverage from about 5.0x to about 6.5x. Upon closing of this 	
transaction, the existing debt will be refinanced and we will withdraw the 	
rating. 	
	
At the same time, we assigned a preliminary 'B+' issue rating with a 	
preliminary recovery rating of '2' to the company's $25 million senior secured 	
revolving credit facility and $520 million first-lien term loan. The '2' 	
recovery rating indicates our expectation for meaningful (70%-90%) recovery 	
for lenders in the event of payment default.	
	
Rationale	
The rating on Protection One reflects Standards & Poor's view that the 	
company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile (as defined in our 	
criteria) and modest cash flows are likely to preclude sustained 	
de-leveraging. We consider the company's business risk profile "weak" 	
(according to our criteria), reflecting its limited scale compared with its 	
largest competitor, and the fact that its revenue has only recently 	
stabilized. 	
	
Protection One provides electronic security alarm monitoring services mainly 	
to residential and commercial customers, but also to independent alarm 	
dealers. It is the No. 2 company in the industry, but we estimate its revenues 	
to be approximately 7x smaller than the industry leader, ADT. The company uses 	
the internal generation/direct sales model to acquire the majority of its 	
security contracts. This model allows Protection One to have lower customer 	
creation costs and higher free cash flow. Therefore, the company can rely less 	
on debt to fund growth than competitors who purchase accounts from dealers. 	
Revenues for the fiscal year ended December 2011 are approximately $345.6 	
million.	
	
Protection One benefits from a highly recurring revenue base and a diversified 	
customer base of residential, commercial, and multifamily subscribers. 	
However, its weak business risk profile reflects its second-tier position in a 	
highly fragmented U.S. security alarm monitoring industry, as well as its 	
susceptibility to downturns in the housing market.  	
	
After the 7.5% revenue decline in fiscal year 2010, the company's fiscal 	
year-end 2011 revenues showed signs of stabilization, mainly due to reduced 	
annual retail gross attrition rate of approximately 100 basis points (bps), 	
from 11.7%. Adjusted EBITDA margins have continued to improve due to tighter 	
integration of monitoring facilities and other reductions in general and 	
administrative expenses which offset Protection One's boost of sales and 	
marketing efforts. 	
	
Protection One maintains a highly leveraged financial risk profile following 	
the transaction, with pro forma adjusted leverage of about 6.5x in fiscal year 	
2012, up from actual 4.9x in fiscal year-end 2011. We expect moderate 	
near-term improvement, reflecting our view of low-single-digit revenue growth 	
and improved margins over the coming year. Standard & Poor's treats all 	
deferred costs related to customer account creation as current, which results 	
in a lower adjusted EBITDA number.	
	
Liquidity	
Pro forma for the transaction, we expect Protection One to have "adequate" 	
liquidity (as defined in our criteria), comprising a $25 million revolving 	
credit facility availability and positive free operating cash flow. Uses of 	
cash include mandatory debt amortization of around $5.2 million, along with 	
capital expenditures of around $34 million. Capital expenditures include new 	
account creation costs and account purchases from dealers.	
	
Relevant factors in our assessment of Protection One's liquidity profile 	
include the following:	
     -- We expect sources of cash to exceed uses by more than 1.2x for the 	
near term, reflecting moderate cash flow generation and modest mandatory debt 	
repayments. 	
     -- Net sources are likely to be positive, even if EBITDA declines by 15%.	
     -- We expect dealer accounts acquisition costs to be under $7 million.	
     -- The current rating does not incorporate any material business 	
acquisitions or further shareholder payments that could stress liquidity.	
     -- In addition, we expect the company to maintain an adequate cushion 	
within its financial covenants.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Protection One, 	
to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect following the release of 	
this report.	
	
Outlook	
The stable rating outlook incorporates our expectations that the company's 	
diversified customer base and revenue visibility will support consistent 	
operating profitability. An upgrade in the near term is unlikely given our 	
modest growth assumptions and expectations that the company's cash flows will 	
preclude significant de-leveraging over this period. 	
	
We may lower the rating if increased attrition rates lead to a deterioration 	
in cash flows or if customer creation costs increase, such that leverage 	
remains above 7x on a sustained basis. 	
	
Ratings List	
	
Downgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Protection One Alarm Monitoring Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        B+/Stable/--	
	
New Ratings	
	
Protection One Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        	
 Senior Secured                                	
  $25 mil revolving credit facility     B+(prelim)	
   Recovery Rating                      2(prelim)	
  $520 mil first-lien term loan         B+(prelim)	
   Recovery Rating                      2(prelim)                  	
	
Ratings Subsequently Withdrawn	
                                        To                 From	
Protection One Alarm Monitoring Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                NR                 B/Stable/--

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.