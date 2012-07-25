FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Educational Funding of the South Inc
July 25, 2012 / 5:03 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Educational Funding of the South Inc

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- Educational Funding Of The South Inc.'s issuance is an ABS 
securitization backed by student loans that are at least 97% reinsured by the 
U.S. federal government.
     -- We assigned our 'AA+ (sf)' rating to the series 2012-1 A notes.
     -- The 'AA+ (sf)' rating reflects our view of the transaction's initial 
senior parity, U.S. government's reinsurance, interest and principal payments, 
and scenario analysis, among other factors.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 25, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today assigned its 'AA+ (sf)' rating to Educational Funding Of The South 
Inc.'s $511.000 million student loan asset-backed notes series 2012-1 A (see 
list).

The note issuance is asset-backed securitization backed by student loans that 
are at least 97% reinsured by the U.S. federal government.

The rating reflects our view of: 
     -- The transaction's initial senior parity of approximately 103.8%, 
defined as the percentage of the total assets (the initial pool balance, the 
initial cash in the reserve fund, the capitalized interest fund, and the 
collection fund) divided by the new series 2012-1 principal amount, as well as 
the existing series 2007-1 class A principal and accrued interest amounts that 
will remain outstanding;
     -- The U.S. federal government's reinsurance of at least 97% of the 
loans' principal and interest;
     -- The timely interest and principal payments made under stressed cash 
flow modeling scenarios that we believe are consistent with the assigned 'AA+ 
(sf)' rating; and
     -- A scenario analysis indicating that under moderately stressful 
economic conditions (defined as 2.25x expected defaults) the rating would not 
decline more than one rating category in the first year, which is consistent 
with our credit stability criteria.
 
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
 
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 
RATING ASSIGNED
Educational Funding Of The South Inc. - Series 2012-1
 
Class       Rating     Type          Interest             Amount
                                     rate               (mil. $)
2012-1 A    AA+ (sf)   Senior        One-month LIBOR     511.000
2012-1 B    NR         Subordinate   One-month LIBOR      15.000

NR--Not rated.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
