TEXT-S&P: Ford's ratings, outlook unaffected by Q2 results

July 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Ford Motor Co.'s (BB+/Stable/--) second-quarter results have no impact on the rating or outlook. North American profits continue to dominate the results; margins for that market were consistent with our ongoing expectations at 10.2% (albeit lower than the 11.5% last quarter), but most other regions were loss-making. Given the outlook for some of these other markets, especially a very weak outlook in Europe, we expect North America to generate the vast majority of Ford's profits and cash flow in 2012. This could also be the case in 2013, absent an improved European market, which we do not expect, and Ford's own success in addressing European overcapacity. Automotive operating cash flow in the quarter was $800 million, down sequentially from $900 million, and down from $2.3 billion year-over-year. For the rating, we assume Ford will generate annual global automotive operating cash flow of at least $2 billion-$3 billion each year in the next few years (first half 2012 was $1.7 billion). While Ford's automotive debt rose slightly, so did gross automotive cash balances, to a substantial $23.7 billion. Ford contributed $800 million to its pension plans in the second quarter, for a total of $1.9 billion so far in 2012--we view this as equivalent to debt reduction. We view the sales recovery in the U.S. as solid even with the weak economic recovery. Prospects for 2012 are far brighter than in the European market, which we view as very weak overall for the volume automakers, but with wide variations by country. Our U.S. light-vehicle forecast for 2012 is 14.1 million units--the first time we have expected sales to be materially above our estimate of replacement levels since 2008. We assume 2012 will be the fifth consecutive year of lower auto sales in Europe, and 2013 could be the sixth. This year we expect year-over-year production growth, an important factor of cash flow, in the mid- to low-single-digits in North America and year-over-year production declines in Europe. For example, Ford expects its European production in the third quarter to be down 8.8% after a 15.2% year-over-year decline in the second quarter. For further information, please see our full analysis on Ford published March 14, 2012, on RatingsDirect.