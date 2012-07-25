TEXT-Fitch cuts Kleen Energy to 'BB', revises outlook to negative

July 25 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded to 'BB' from 'BBB-' the rating of Kleen Energy Systems, LLC's (Kleen) $435 million ($362.5 million outstanding) term loan A due 2018 and $295 million ($286 million outstanding) term loan B due 2024 (the term loans). The rating action reflects a sharp upward shift in Kleen's cost structure and unexpected shortfalls in contractual revenues. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Negative from Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS --Fixed Price Agreements: Kleen's revenues are initially derived from fixed-price tolling and capacity agreements with investment-grade counterparties, partially mitigating price risks through 2017. Once the tolling agreement expires, a scheduled step-down in debt service should moderate Kleen's energy price exposure during the merchant period. Capacity payments should provide additional revenue support over the long term. --Lack Of Operational History: Kleen has not yet established a stable cost profile or demonstrated a pattern of consistent operating performance. Fitch anticipates that actual costs will exceed original projections by a wide margin, heightening the potential impact of operational underperformance going forward. Kleen must meet target availability and heat rate requirements to avoid contractual penalties and maximize revenues. Favorably, Kleen benefits from commercially proven, reliable technology operated and maintained by experienced O&M providers. --Weakened Financial Profile: Fitch-projected debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) range between 1.25x and 1.35x during the tolling period under a revised Fitch rating case that considers a combination of low availability, technical underperformance, and further increases to a deteriorating cost profile. The rating is not constrained by financial performance during the merchant period, primarily due to declining debt service relative to higher projected revenues. --Mitigated Refinancing Risk: Fitch believes it is likely that Kleen will fully prepay the term loan A balloon payment prior to maturity. The supplemental amortization mechanism relies upon contractual cash flows during the tolling period, and catch-up provisions provide some protection against temporary interruptions in cash flow. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION --Cost Escalation: Additional increases in O&M costs would further erode cash flow and heighten the project's vulnerability to operating event risks. --Operating Performance Shortfall: Persistently low availability or an accelerated degradation in heat rates would reduce revenue and potentially subject the project to contractual penalties. --Inability To Refinance: In the event that an outstanding balance remains on the Term Loan A at maturity, market conditions and/or project-specific factors could prevent Kleen from refinancing. SECURITY The collateral includes a first-priority security interest in the ownership interests in Kleen, all real and personal property, including Kleen's rights under the project documents, the project accounts, and all revenues. CREDIT UPDATE The rating downgrade reflects a sharp upward shift in Kleen's cost structure and unexpected reduction in contractual revenues. Fitch expects cash flow to fall short of original projections by an estimated $20 million per year. The Negative Outlook is based upon the heightened uncertainty surrounding Kleen's cost structure, as it is unknown whether the current operating budget fully captures the upward movement in costs or the deterioration in the project's revenue profile. Kleen is incurring a combination of unanticipated costs previously excluded from the sponsor's original projections and an escalation of other operating and financing costs. The Connecticut Gross Receipts Tax, Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) allowances, and interconnection costs were not included in the sponsor's original financial projections. Other costs, primarily labor, insurance premiums, and letter of credit fees have risen well above original projections. Fitch's revised estimate of Kleen's revenues is driven by a disagreement over capacity pricing and an expansion of locational marginal price (LMP) differentials under the tolling agreement. Connecticut Light & Power (CL&P; Fitch IDR of 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook) is disputing the forward capacity market price, and it is uncertain whether the current dispute will be resolved in Kleen's favor or similar disagreements will arise in the future. Kleen is also receiving a lower than expected energy payment under the tolling agreement due to an increase in the LMP differential between Kleen's nodal price and the contractual Connecticut zonal price. Fitch expects that increased operating expenses, which exceed original projections by approximately $13.5 million, will remain a permanent part of Kleen's cost structure. Kleen may also incur other unanticipated costs that were excluded from previous projections or an escalation in newly identified variable costs, such as RGGI compliance or taxes. Revenue reductions account for the $6.5 million balance of the $20 million cash flow shortfall. It is unclear whether future changes to the forward capacity market or an expansion of the LMP differential will exacerbate the loss of revenue. Kleen's operating performance has thus far enabled the project to meet debt service obligations, including target amortization payments, despite increased costs and lower revenues. Kleen's operational metrics are consistent with original projections. Capacity factors have averaged 70% to 75%, and availability and heat rates have met or exceeded contractual thresholds. There is no evidence that the process of restoring the facility has negatively affected Kleen's performance, though additional operating history is required before consistent results can be reliably established. Kleen is a special-purpose company created to own and operate the project, which consists of a 620-megawatt combined-cycle electric generating facility located near Middletown, CT. Kleen sells capacity under a 15-year agreement with CL&P. Constellation Energy Commodities Group, Inc. (CCG) purchases the facility's energy output under a seven-year tolling agreement. Exelon Corp. (Fitch IDR of 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook), CCG's parent, has partially guaranteed CCG's contractual obligations. 