#Market News
March 8, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch servicer report on DB Mortgage Services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 - Fitch Ratings has published a servicer report on DB Mortgage
Services, LLC. This report provides an overview of the company's servicing
operations and a discussion of the areas evaluated by Fitch.	
	
The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:	
	
Sectors >> Structured Finance >> CMBS >> CMBS Servicers	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
--'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria' (Feb. 18, 2011);	
--'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers' (Aug. 16, 2010).	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: DB Mortgage Services, LLC	
	
U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria	
Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers

