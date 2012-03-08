TEXT-Fitch cuts Taneo, Aeolos notes to 'CCsf'

March 8 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the New Economy Development Fund S.A.'s (Taneo) and Aeolos S.A.'s (Aeolos) notes to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'. Both transactions benefit from a direct, unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the Hellenic Republic in respect of the interest and principal due and Fitch's rating approach has always focused on this guarantee. The downgrades reflect the uncertainty caused by the expected restricted default of the Hellenic Republic (see "Fitch Downgrades Greece to 'C' from 'CCC'", dated 22 February 2012 at www.fitchratings.com) as well as the possible event of default that could consequently be caused for both transactions. Taneo's notes were issued in 2003 and are due in June 2013. Taneo is a fund of funds, whose purpose is to make investments in funds that in turn, will invest in small- to medium-sized firms that are located in Greece and specialise in new technologies. As of December 2011, the principal note balance stood at EUR 105m and the amounts realised from the fund investments that are available for distribution under the notes amounted to EUR5.7m. The expected shortfall upon an event of default triggered under the notes' terms and conditions or at maturity will then be payable by the guarantor. Fitch has not considered the value of Taneo's assets, or any other form of Taneo's corporate creditworthiness in its initial and any subsequent analysis of this transaction. The assigned rating was and remains solely based on Fitch's assessment of the credit link to the Greek sovereign. Aeolos' notes were issued in 2002 and are due in 2019. The notes are backed by receivables due from route charges levied on airlines for the use of the Greek airspace. The receivable flows have shown a stable performance and have comfortably covered payments according to the scheduled amortisation with total debt service coverage ratios of over 4x in the past two years. As of September 2011, the outstanding note balance was EUR 204.1m and it is expected to amortise to EUR 182.8m at the end of this month. The assigned rating was and remains largely based on Fitch's assessment of the credit link to the Greek sovereign. Irrespective of the asset performance of both transactions, a restricted default of the Hellenic Republic on its sovereign debt could trigger a transaction event of default upon which the notes would become due and payable immediately. The available funds for each transaction are currently insufficient, such that the guarantee would have to be called upon. Assuming stable coverage ratios, the Aeolos notes could repay the notes in full within two years without sovereign support and Fitch therefore expects significant recoveries in a case of default. The rating actions are as follows: Aeolos S.A.: EUR204.1m notes: downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate 90% Taneo (New Economy Development Fund S.A.) EUR105m notes: downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate 30% Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 04 August 2011, are available on www.fitchatings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria