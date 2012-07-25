TEXT-S&P rates Biomet proposed senior notes 'B-'

July 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B-' issue-level and '6' recovery ratings to Warsaw, Ind.-based medical products manufacturer Biomet Inc.'s proposed $550 million senior unsecured notes maturing 2020. The recovery rating reflects our expectation for negligible recovery (0 to 10%) in the event of default. The notes will rank equally with the company's existing and future senior unsecured indebtedness. We expect notes offering proceeds to fund the purchase of the company's senior toggle notes in a tender offer. We expect the offering will not meaningfully alter Biomet's outstanding debt or credit metrics, which include pro forma total adjusted debt to EBITDA of roughly 6x as of May 31, 2012. We expect debt leverage to remain consistent with the company's 'highly leveraged' financial risk profile (partially defined as adjusted debt to EBITDA of more than 5x). The ratings on Biomet Inc. reflect its "satisfactory" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, according to our criteria. Biomet's satisfactory business risk profile reflects its somewhat narrow focus in orthopedic products and pricing pressure, as well as the relatively stable nature of the orthopedic products industry, Biomet's relatively full product offering, and favorable long-term volume trends. The financial risk profile and corporate credit rating overwhelmingly reflect our expectation for minimal debt reduction: Our fiscal 2013 forecast for adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt is between 5% and 10%, well within the less-than-12% guideline for a highly leveraged financial risk profile. We believe this key debt protection measure will not improve, because we expect modest revenue growth in fiscal 2013 and pricing pressure, constraining EBITDA expansion and significant improvements in cash flow. We believe debt to EBITDA will remain well above the 5x threshold for a highly leverage financial risk profile. Fiscal 2012 revenue growth of 3% in constant currency was consistent with our expectations. Constant-currency revenue growth improved to 5% in the May 2012 quarter, which we believe reflects improved industry growth and some modest market-share gains for Biomet, likely related to the launch of new products and the near completion of the trend away from metal-on-metal hips. We believe revenue growth will remain in the low- to mid-single digits in fiscal 2013, consistent with our expectations for the industry and about twice the rate of GDP growth. We believe EBITDA margins, including our usual adjustments, could remain relatively flat (excluding the impact of the Affordable Care Act 2.3% medical device tax), despite ongoing pricing pressures. We expect debt leverage to remain relatively flat in fiscal 2013. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Biomet Inc. Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/-- Rating Assigned $550 mil. sr unsec notes due 2020 B- Recovery rating 6