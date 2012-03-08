TEXT-Fitch on mid-size Brazilian banks, reserve requirement

March 8 - Recent measures taken by the Brazilian Central Bank in regard to the cash reserve requirement for large banks have resulted in an expansion of the available liquidity in the banking system, according to Fitch Ratings. However, the final impact of such measures will likely be asymmetric and in favor of the small-sized and medium-sized banks (MSBs) with good financial profiles. During December 2011 and February 2012 the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB) issued new rules as to the treatment of compulsory deposits in Brazil (Circular 3569 and 3576, respectively) for large banks (banks with Tier one Capital above BRL15 billion). More specifically, the new rules expand the variety of assets eligible to comply with the hefty cash reserve requirement for time deposits at large banks (20% of total time deposits; previously made only with cash and/or Brazilian sovereign debt) and also create an incentive to redistribute those funds (up to 36% of the reserve requirement) into alternative asset classes issued by MSBs with a Tier one capital below BRL2 billion. Banks with more than BRL15 billion of Tier one capital represent around 77% of total system assets in Brazil (six entities in total), while the remaining 23% is managed by 131 MSBs. In general, large banks will have the option to allocate those funds in interbank loans, acquisition of loan portfolio and long-term debt (Letras Financeiras with a minimum tenor of two years) issued by the MSBs. Alternatively, the large banks can keep the aforementioned cash reserve requirement deposited at the BCB, on a non-remunerated basis. The maximum individual exposure for each large bank per MSB within this framework has been limited to the higher of: i) 50% of the Tier one capital of each MSB, ii) 2% of the time deposit reserve requirement, iii) the amount of BRL100 million. This represents an effort to induce the large banks to extend lines to a broader number of banks. Also these new rules allow large banks to acquire loan portfolios from the FGC (Fundo Garantidor de Credito - the Brazilian equivalent of the FDIC in the U.S.) which the Brazilian Depositor Insurance scheme had previously acquired directly from the MSBs. Even though these measures are not retroactive to deposits received before February 2012, the relatively short-term nature of term deposits in Brazil suggest that this change will be rapidly phased in during 2012. A residual portion will be eligible to be migrated into this new scheme no later than June 2014, which is the final phase-in period of the new framework. The amount of compulsory deposits to be migrated from Brazilian government securities into these four new asset classes is approximately BRL45 billion, while total time deposits for MSBs is around BRL138 billion. Under the current rules, large banks may also use the current stock of acquired loans, interbank loans and long-term debt securities issued by MSBs to comply with the deposit requirement, which effectively reduces the available amount of funds to be actually dedicated to new assets. However, Fitch notes that the amount of these assets is still below the compulsory BRL45 billion level, and some of these assets have relatively short remaining maturities. Although these changes will create significant incentives to redistribute liquidity from the large banks into the MSBs in Brazil, the flow of funds will not be without limits but driven by the credit profile of the MSB. In discussions with the large banks, Fitch was informed that they would prefer to leave funds un-remunerated rather than extending lines to banks they were not already willing to lend to before. Therefore, Fitch does not expect that the larger banks will significantly increase their credit risks, rather they would have to pass on the increased costs to borrowers. MSBs with strong underwriting skills and adequate financial profile will remain as the first option to participate in the expanded market for loan sales, long-term debt issuances and interbank lending. Structurally weak players will not necessarily benefit from the expected expansion of the liquidity and will have to continue seeking funds through the FGC, which continues as one of the acquirer of assets from such MSBs. The agency notes that some of the strongest MSBs have increased their exposure limits with large banks while others have also benefited through lower funding costs, as a consequence of ampler funding. MSBs which are less strong have seen no significant changes in those conditions. This change in reserve requirements, as did other measures seen in Brazil during 2008 and 2009, may temporarily alleviate funding pressures on those banks which have not benefited from the ample deposit base and capital market access of the large banks during the crisis. However, it should not be seen as a permanent solution to the structural weaknesses of players that operate with concentrated funding and/or show significant asset and liability mismatches in term of maturities. A structural change towards better asset and liability management will be required to position these players over the medium and long term, which is a trend that has been seen in a few banks in that segment. Also, the ongoing reduction in interest rates and spreads in an environment of more stringent funding from the large banks and institutional investors will increase the pressure of mergers and acquisitions in that segment, aiming at improving credit profiles and operations.. This change in regulation comes at a very appropriate time, when the existing DPGE?s limits (time deposit lines guaranteed by the FGC) starts to decrease and the availability of funds from abroad has been reduced given banking pressures in Europe and the maturity of eurobonds. For the system as a whole, the expected maturities of debt issuances from MSBs in the next 36 months (less than BRL10 billion, or around 9% of total funding) and other funding sources such as trade finance lines or interbank funding from abroad (BRL7 billion) are manageable, particularly considering the total amount of funds that will be channeled from the new reserve requirements of the large banks. Even when individual banks are considered, the burden of short-term maturities (debt issuances plus other non-deposit funding) seems reasonable, with few participants expecting maturities of more than 15% of their funding base in the short term (excluding deposits) and a median of just 6% for the universe of 19 MSBs rated by Fitch that does not count on any kind of support benefit from their shareholders. Other banks, where an institutional investor may be the source of extraordinary support, may also look for such liquidity support from their parent, if it is required. Nonetheless, this measure may prove to be less effective in times of stress, especially when asset quality metrics of MSBs and/or their overall financial profile may deteriorate, as the large banks prefer to place those funds at the BCB with no yield, before exposing themselves to heightened credit risk. This situation is not included in Fitch's base case scenario for 2012, but it is possible if economic activity decreases more severely or the underlying quality of the assets of MSBs deteriorates due to idiosyncratic issues at individual banks.