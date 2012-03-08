FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: potential upgrades lowest since 2010
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 8, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P: potential upgrades lowest since 2010

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 8 - The number of entities poised for upgrades decreased since
our most recent report to 223 from 228 as of Feb. 29, said an article published
today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Bond Upgrade
Potential In Emerging And Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe:
Potential Upgrades At The Lowest Level In Nearly Two Years." 	
	
We define potential upgrades as issuers that have either positive outlooks or 	
ratings on CreditWatch with positive implications across rating categories 	
'AA+' to 'B-'.	
	
"The count of potential upgrades has steadily decreased since May 2011," said 	
Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "The Feb. 	
29 count is the lowest since April 2010." The gap between potential upgrades 	
and downgrades widened further in February, as the number of potential 	
downgrades decreased to 483 from 487 a month ago.	
	
Standard & Poor's assigns a negative or positive outlook or places a rating on 	
CreditWatch when it believes that the rating may change within two years or 	
less. CreditWatch status indicates the potential short-term direction of a 	
credit rating change. It depends on identifiable events and short-term trends 	
and is typically resolved within 90 days. An outlook indicates the potential 	
direction of a credit rating change over the intermediate to long 	
term--generally within six months to two years. A developing outlook indicates 	
that Standard & Poor's could either raise or lower the rating.	
	
CreditWatch status and outlooks can be strong predictors of ratings behavior, 	
both in the aggregate and by rating category, region, or sector. A positive 	
outlook or a rating on CreditWatch positive is a good leading indicator of an 	
upgrade. Global Fixed Income Research published a long-term study that 	
corroborates this (for more details, see "CreditWatch And Rating Outlooks 	
Provide Powerful Warning Signals," published Aug. 7, 2007, on RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal). The study found that 66% of issuers with ratings on 	
CreditWatch positive and 46% of those with positive outlooks were subsequently 	
upgraded. At the time of the study, outlooks were most often resolved within 	
one year, and CreditWatch status had an average duration of 91 days. 	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com.  If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.