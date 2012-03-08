FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch expects to rate Ares Capital notes 'BBB'
#Market News
March 8, 2012 / 3:25 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-Fitch expects to rate Ares Capital notes 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 8 - Fitch Ratings expects to rate Ares Capital Corporation's
 (Ares) $150 million unsecured convertible notes 'BBB'. The notes will
mature in March 2017. Proceeds are expected to be used to repay or repurchase
outstanding borrowings, which may include secured debt under the company's
revolving facilities, and for other general corporate purposes, which may
include funding investments in its investment backlog and pipeline.	
	
Given that a portion of the proceeds are expected to be used to repay or
repurchase outstanding borrowings, Fitch does not envision there being a
material impact on the company's leverage levels as a result of the convertible
note issuance.	
	
Fitch expects to assign the following rating:	
	
Ares Capital Corporation	
--$150 million unsecured convertible notes 'BBB'.	
	
Fitch currently rates Ares as follows:	
	
Ares Capital Corporation	
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';	
--Senior secured debt 'BBB';	
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB';	
--Unsecured convertible notes 'BBB'.	
	
Allied Capital Corporation	
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB'.	
	
The Rating Outlook is Stable.	
	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16. 2011);	
--'Investment Manager and Alternative Funds Criteria' (Dec. 23, 2011).	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria	
Investment Manager and Alternative Funds Criteria

