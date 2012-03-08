FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P says Applied Material rtgs unchanged on share repurchase
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 8, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P says Applied Material rtgs unchanged on share repurchase

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 8 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its rating and outlook on Applied Materials Inc. are not affected following the company’s announcement that its Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program authorizing up to $3 billion in repurchases over the next three years, ending in March 2015.

Additionally, the company’s Board also approved a 13% increase in the quarterly cash dividend, to approximately $470 million annually. The company’s current stock repurchase program, which has less than $1 billion remaining, will terminate concurrent with the start of the new repurchase program. Standard & Poor’s believes that Applied Materials’ financial policy share repurchases and dividends will be funded out of its free operating cash flow, which was approximately $2 billion for the 12-months ended Jan. 31, 2012. Additional liquidity is provided by its $3 billion of cash and investments and $1.5 billion revolving credit facilities due May 2015.

Current debt leverage is slightly below 1x. Applied Materials is a leading supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.