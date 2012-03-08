FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Mercialys 'BBB/A-2'
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
March 8, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Mercialys 'BBB/A-2'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
     	
    Overview	
    -- French property company Mercialys has, in our view, a satisfactory 	
business risk profile, underpinned by a resilient, income-producing French 	
retail portfolio that generates stable cash flows. 	
    -- We assess Mercialys' financial risk profile as intermediate, 	
reflecting our anticipation of solid cash flow metrics for 2012 and 2013.	
    -- We are assigning our 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term corporate credit 	
ratings to Mercialys.	
    -- The stable outlook reflects our belief that Mercialys will continue to 	
maintain solid credit metrics after it puts into place a more leveraged 	
capital structure in 2012.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB/A-2' 	
long- and short-term corporate credit ratings to French property company 	
Mercialys. The outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings reflect our view of Mercialys' "satisfactory" business risk 	
profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. 	
	
Mercialys' "satisfactory" business risk profile is underpinned by its strategy 	
of the long-term holding, renovating, and renting of real estate retail assets 	
with limited exposure to development activities. We view positively the 	
company's good competitive position in a French retail property market that we 	
consider to be relatively stable, given its high barriers to entry and low 	
retail sales volatility. We factor in Mercialys' close business relationship 	
with French retail group Casino Guichard - Perrachon & Cie S.A. (Casino; 	
BBB-/Stable/A-3), which is notably the property company's largest shareholder. 	
We also note Mercialys' good rental income stability track record, stemming 	
from the "Droit au Bail" lease structure, which is a cashable right to lease 	
granted to tenants by landlords, and a low occupancy cost ratio of 9.4%. These 	
factors support the company's high and resilient occupancy rate, which was 98% 	
on Dec. 31, 2011. Mercialys' management is well experienced, in our view, as 	
demonstrated by the company's ability to renew an average of about 400 leases 	
a year. Mercialys' portfolio of assets is large at EUR2.6 billion on Dec. 31, 	
2011, comprising 121 sites, 84 of which are food-anchored shopping centers in 	
large and midsize French cities. We believe the company's focus on its largest 	
shopping centers, better fitting with its strategy, should improve the overall 	
quality of its portfolio, with a limited impact on its total value. The 	
ratings are constrained by Mercialys' lower geographic and asset diversity 	
than peers rated by Standard & Poor's. We also note that the company's 	
portfolio is smaller and of somewhat lower quality in our opinion than most 	
rated retail real estate investment trusts in Europe. This is emphasized by 	
Mercialys' disposal target, which should halve the number of properties it 	
owns to approximately 60 to 70 in the short to medium term. The company also 	
has some rent concentration on the tenant Casino, which accounted for 19% of 	
its total rental income in 2011. Finally, we expect lower inflation and a 	
difficult consumer market in France that could limit Mercialys' rent growth, 	
although its revenues have historically demonstrated low sensitivity to retail 	
performance. 	
	
Our assessment of Mercialys' financial score profile as "intermediate" 	
reflects our view of the company's moderate financial policy. This 	
incorporates notably a projected maximum loan-to-value (LTV) target of around 	
40%, which we see as relatively conservative. We acknowledge the company's 	
strong commitment to issuing a EUR500 million bond in the short term to support 	
the implementation of its new capital structure and the distribution of an 	
exceptional dividend to shareholders. We believe that Mercialys' debt 	
structure should remain well diversified, with consistent access to debt 	
capital markets. The ratings also reflect the strength of Mercialys' debt 	
coverage metrics relative to its peers, which remains a key ratings driver 	
given the capital-intensive characteristics of the sector. This is 	
demonstrated by our forecast of EBITDA interest coverage of close to, or 	
higher than, 3x over the next two years, assuming a scenario where growth in 	
rental income would be more moderate than in 2011. We understand that the 	
exceptional dividend distributions in 2012 will be one-off transactions and we 	
believe that Mercialys is likely to maintain a stable dividend policy going 	
forward. We expect the company to maintain a close relationship with its banks 	
and generate a track record of good access to funding sources, given its 	
satisfactory business profile and commitment to stable debt leverage. In 	
assessing Mercialys' corporate governance, we note that it has a close 	
relationship with its 50.1% shareholder Casino, which has a weaker credit 	
profile, in our view (see "Casino Guichard - Perrachon & Cie S.A.," published 	
on Dec. 22, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). We do not 	
align our ratings on Mercialys with those of Casino, nor cap it at the same 	
level, as we acknowledge Casino's recent decision to reduce its shareholding 	
in Mercialys from the current 50.1% to between 30% and 40%, leading to the 	
deconsolidation of the company in Casino's accounts. We acknowledge that 	
Mercialys has established a track record of operating as an independent listed 	
company and is likely to maintain its arm's length commercial relationship 	
with Casino. 	
	
Liquidity	
We classify Mercialys' liquidity as adequate since we expect liquidity sources 	
to be adequate to meet funding needs in the next 12 months. 	
	
As of March 8, 2012, we estimate that liquidity needs over the next 12 months 	
mainly consisted of 40% loan-to-value (LTV) contractual debt amortization on 	
asset disposals, investment capital expenditure (capex), and a EUR1 billion 	
exceptional dividend distribution planned for this period.	
	
Supporting liquidity as of March 8, 2012, is our expectation of:	
     -- 12-month funds from operations (FFO) almost fully funding the capex,	
     -- Proceeds from committed sales covering the 40% LTV mandatory debt 	
amortization, 	
     -- The EUR200 million available back-up loan from the revolving credit 	
facility maturing in July 2015, and 	
     -- The EUR1 billion debt comprising a EUR500 million term loan maturing in 	
2015 and a EUR500 million bridge-to-bond maturing in 2013 to fully secure the 	
exceptional dividend distribution. 	
	
Supporting liquidity factors are the significant headroom projected on the 	
covenants and the company's capacity to raise additional liquidity from its 	
large pool of unencumbered assets. 	
	
Outlook 	
The stable outlook reflects our view of Mercialys' resilient retail property 	
portfolio and high occupancy, which will likely enable it to continue 	
generating stable and predictable income. Our stable outlook also takes into 	
account the company's maintenance of conservative financial policy after the 	
change in capital structure. 	
	
We also expect Mercialys to maintain an EBITDA interest coverage ratio of more 	
than 2.5x and a maximum LTV ratio of about 45%. We also believe Mercialys will 	
likely maintain adequate hedging and back-up credit lines to limit any 	
interest rate or refinancing related risks over the next two years.	
	
We might consider raising the ratings if the company develops a strong track 	
record of organic growth once its portfolio has been reshaped after the 	
current disposal program and if its LTV ratio stays comfortably below 40%. 	
	
We might take a negative rating action if the company shifted toward a more 	
aggressive financial profile, with an LTV above 45% over a prolonged period, 	
because of a deteriorating income stream or increased shareholder 	
distributions. Although our base case macroeconomic scenario for France 	
supports a stable operating outlook for Mercialys' portfolio, we consider 	
consumer confidence in the country to be a principal operating risk for the 	
company.	
Ratings List	
New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
	
Mercialys	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB/Stable/A-2     	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.