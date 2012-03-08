TEXT-S&P says Sara Lee rtgs unaffected by debt balance announcement

March 8 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that the long-term corporate credit and short-term and commercial paper ratings and outlook on Sara Lee Corp. (BBB/Stable/A-2) are not currently affected by its announcement today of anticipated outstanding debt balances at the company after the spin-off of its coffee and tea businesses (for analytical purposes, we refer to the remaining entity without the coffee and tea businesses as MeatCo). On March 7, 2012, the company announced intentions to retire up to $970 million of principal on its outstanding debt maturing beyond 2013, including the $500 million notes due 2013 and about $470 million on its other outstanding notes, with maturities ranging from 2014 to 2033.

The company expects MeatCo to have outstanding debts of $942 million immediately after the spin-off. Before Sara Lee completes the spin-off, we believe the company plans to announce a $3.00 per share (approximately $1.8 billion in aggregate) special dividend to be paid by the coffee and tea business after it is spun off, which the coffee and tea business will fund in part with sales proceeds from Sara Lee’s completed divestitures. These sales proceeds totaled about $1.5 billion through Dec. 31, 2011. Based on the company’s debt retirement plans and its earlier March 2 announcement that it expects pre-spin-off debt outstanding at Sara Lee to total $1.7 billion, we believe the company plans on issuing additional debt prior to the spin-off. In our assessment of the ongoing financial risk profile of MeatCo, we assume any new debt raised at Sara Lee prior to the spin-off will become an obligation of the coffee and tea business once the spin-off is completed. Sara Lee’s senior unsecured notes remain on CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Jan. 28, 2011, reflecting our uncertainty as to whether this debt will be structurally subordinated to operating company obligations at MeatCo after the spin off is completed.

We still do not have sufficient information to conduct our notching analysis related to structural subordination for issue-level ratings. Following the planned spin-off, we had previously indicated that we expect the remaining MeatCo entity to maintain adjusted leverage near 2x, and forego share repurchases. Although we believe the planned post-spin-off debt balances will likely support credit measures that may be better than our prior expectations, we remain uncertain about the company’s financial policies, particularly as they relate to share repurchases.

We currently believe the North America retail and foodservice business, which will comprise the majority of MeatCo’s business, will continue to have a “satisfactory” business risk profile (as our criteria define the term), albeit somewhat weaker than the consolidated Sara Lee’s current business risk profile, based on our belief that the remaining entity will have a more narrow business and geographic focus, concentrated in the U.S. The remaining business includes packaged meat items such as hot dogs, corn dogs, breakfast sausages, dinner sausages, and deli meats, as well as frozen baked products and specialty items including cakes and cheesecakes.