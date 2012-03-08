TEXT-Fitch assigns initial ratings to Covanta Holding

March 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an initial Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB' to Covanta Holdings Corporation (Covanta) as well as to its wholly owned subsidiary, Covanta Energy Corporation (CEC). Fitch has linked the IDRs of Covanta and CEC due to a high degree of business, legal and financial linkages. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In addition, Fitch has assigned its 'BB+' rating to the proposed $1.2 billion senior secured facilities at CEC that include a $900 million revolving credit facility due 2017 and a $300 million term loan due 2019. The new senior secured facilities at CEC will replace the existing $300 million revolver due 2013, $320 million funded letter of credit facility due 2014 and $619 million term loan due 2014. The new senior secured credit facilities are moderately less restrictive than the existing facilities, in particular, with respect to financial covenants, debt incurrence, restricted payments, asset sales and investments. Fitch has assigned its 'BB' rating to the proposed issuance of Covanta's $400 senior unsecured notes due 2022. Fitch has also assigned its 'BB' rating to Covanta's existing 7.25% $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2020 and 3.25% $460 million cash convertible senior notes due 2014. The indenture for the new senior unsecured notes is substantially identical to the existing 7.25% senior unsecured notes. In Fitch's opinion, the proposed transactions are modestly negative for consolidated leverage and will result in higher interest costs, but positive for liquidity given the expanded revolver capacity and will further improve the company's debt maturity profile. The 'BB' IDR reflects Covanta's reliance on distributions from its wholly owned subsidiary, CEC, which in turn, derives cash flow from upstream distributions by its numerous project subsidiaries. Covanta's ratings reflect its visible and sustainable cash flow generation from highly contracted waste disposal and energy revenue with credit-worthy counterparties and a small but increasing proportion of recycled metal sales. Covanta enjoys a strong liquidity position including a stable free cash flow profile, manageable debt maturities and consistently demonstrated capital markets access. The ratings also reflect a highly leveraged capital structure and structural subordination of corporate debt to the debt at various project subsidiaries. Strong Operational Record: Covanta has established a long and successful track record in developing, constructing and operating energy-from-waste facilities. The operational performance remains strong and boiler availability has been consistently improving, reaching a high of 91.7% for 2011. The company's presence in the Northeast U.S. benefits from lack of availability of landfills and proximity to waste generation as well as electricity demand. Improving Waste Industry Outlook: Despite challenges due to lower than expected economic activity, Covanta's waste volumes processed have remained stable in 2011 and should benefit as a sustained economic recovery takes hold. Fitch expects Covanta's waste and service fee revenue to benefit from contractual escalations in tip and service fees, which are usually indexed to inflation, sustained improvement in market pricing, and an increase in higher priced, special waste volume in the overall mix. Fitch expects these factors to drive a 3% cumulative average growth rate in waste and service revenue over the next five years. Declining Contractual Length: Covanta's service and waste disposal agreements expire at various times and the company has been successful in extending a majority of its existing contracts. A highly contracted stream of waste and service revenues is a credit positive for Covanta, in Fitch's opinion. However, it is important to note that as the initial waste and energy contracts come up for renewal, these are likely to be renewed for much shorter tenors as opposed to the long-dated agreements (20-25 years) signed initially. As a result, Fitch expects that the average contract length for waste and energy revenues is going to become shorter as historical contracts roll-off. Fitch notes that the composition of EBITDA from service-fee operated contracts that are coming up for renewal over the next five years is modest and the loss of any one contract will not impact consolidated EBITDA significantly. There are several service-fee owned contracts that face contract expiration over 2014-16 and will likely get extended or transition to tip-fee structure. Weak Energy Environment: Approximately 65% of Covanta's retained electricity production is under long-term contract and/or hedged for 2012. However, with the roll-off of historical contracts, a greater proportion of energy revenues will get exposed to market-driven rates. Continued weakness in natural gas prices has led to depressed power prices in most of the deregulated power markets in the U.S. Fitch recently lowered its natural gas price outlook to $3.25/$3.75/$4.00 per MMBtu for 2012/2013/2014, respectively. As a result, Fitch expects Covanta's energy revenues to modestly decline till 2014 and then improve from rebounding power prices and a higher retained share of energy revenues as certain service fee contracts likely transition into a tip-fee structure. Robust Recycled Metal Trends: Fitch expects strong growth in recycled metal revenues over the next five years driven by higher metal recoveries and continued strength in metal pricing. Covanta has been channeling a portion of its surplus cash toward smaller projects that can drive organic growth. These include modest capital investments to enhance metal recovery during waste-to-energy conversion. Fitch also expects a shift in mix to non-ferrous metals, which would further boost the metal revenue. Uncertain Development Pipeline: The company has been keen to expand its presence globally and has invested sizeable capital and time to develop opportunities in Europe, specifically U.K. and Ireland. The development process is, however, quite long and the ultimate success remains uncertain. Fitch has not incorporated any new projects in its forecasts aside from those already announced and under construction. EBITDA Outlook: Fitch expects consolidated EBITDA to be under pressure over 2012-14 driven by weaker energy revenues, partially offset by an increase in metal revenue and a shift in mix toward higher priced special waste. Toward the latter part of the forecast period, Fitch expects EBITDA growth to rebound from improved power prices, higher retained share of electricity production and sustained growth in metal revenues. Fitch expects the free cash flow (FCF) generation to remain more or less stable over 2012-14 and then be negatively affected by higher cash tax payout due to the expiration of Net Operating Losses, partially offset by EBITDA growth. Aggressive Capital Allocation Strategy: In the absence of any significant development capex and utilizing a part of asset sales proceeds from the sale of power operations in Asia, Covanta has pursued an aggressive capital allocation policy over the last two years. Since July 2010, Covanta has bought back $324 million of equity capital and paid out $265 million in dividends. On March 5, 2012, Covanta announced doubling of the annual dividend to $0.60/share and a further $100 million in share authorization. Fitch's forecasts indicate that the enhanced level of dividends can be supported by discretionary FCF at the consolidated level. However, Covanta is unlikely to sustain the level of share repurchases that it has done over 2010-12 without increasing leverage and diluting the credit metrics. Financial Flexibility: Covanta's financial flexibility is quite robust given a healthy cash flow generation profile, adequate liquidity and sufficient flexibility to allocate surplus capital within the limitations of the existing and proposed debt instruments. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Covanta had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $232 million, out of which approximately $174 million and $9 million was held by international and insurance subsidiaries, respectively, and not available for near-term liquidity in the domestic operations. Covanta's additional source of short-term liquidity consists of a $300 million revolver and a $320 million funded letter of credit facility. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Covanta had full availability under its revolver and $43 million available under its funded letter of credit facility. Fitch expects the company to generate surplus cash flow of $100 million annually over the next five years after netting dividend, maintenance and growth capex. In absence of significant development projects and after meeting the declining scheduled project debt payments, Fitch considers it likely that management will return the surplus cash to shareholders. Covanta will be de-leveraging its capital structure due to the scheduled pay down of project debt, which will minimize structural subordination of cash flows and is positive for the credit profile. It is quite likely that management may raise debt at the corporate level in order to utilize the freed-up capacity and use the proceeds to further return capital to shareholders. Any significant re-levering of the balance sheet would be negative for Covanta's credit profile and could warrant a downward revision in ratings. Trend in Credit Metrics: Fitch estimates Covanta's consolidated gross leverage to be approximately 4.0-4.5 times (x) and funds flow from operations (FFO) to total debt to be in the 15%-16.5% range over 2012-15, which is in line with Fitch's guideline ratios for a 'BB' rated issuer. Fitch expects the consolidated coverage metrics to be stronger than the rating category till 2014. However, FFO-to-interest coverage ratio is expected to modestly decline after 2014 with the increase in cash taxes. Stable Outlook: The Stable Outlook for Covanta incorporates Fitch's expectation that its cash flow generation remains solid and credit metrics remain stable over the forecast period supported by a strong liquidity profile that should enable the company to withstand any worsening of the commodity downturn. Positive or negative rating actions in the near term will likely be driven by any material change in the company's capital allocation decisions. Rating Concerns: Fitch's rating concerns include increasing business risk as historical, long-tenured waste, service and energy contracts expire and the proportion of commodity driven organic initiatives, which include recycled metal sales and special waste, rises. Covanta has pursued an aggressive capital allocation policy that has returned a significant amount of capital to shareholders over the last two years. Fitch would be concerned if Covanta was to seek additional leverage in order to return capital to shareholders at a similar pace. Fitch has assigned the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Covanta Holding Corporation -- Long-term IDR 'BB'; -- $$400 million 7.25% senior unsecured notes due 2020 'BB'; -- $$400 million new senior unsecured notes due 2022 'BB'; -- $460 million 3.25% cash convertible senior notes due 2014 'BB'. Covanta Energy Corporation --Long-term IDR 'BB'; --$900 million senior secured revolver due 2017 'BB+'; -- $300 million senior secured term loan due 2019 'BB+'.