FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates DCP Midstream Operating LP
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 8, 2012 / 4:35 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates DCP Midstream Operating LP

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB-' issue-level rating to DCP Midstream Operating L.P.'s proposed $350
million senior unsecured notes due 2022. The debt is guaranteed by parent DCP
Midstream Partners L.P.'s (Partners; BBB-/Stable/--). The partnership intends to
use the net proceeds from the notes to pay the cash portion of the Southeast
Texas asset purchase, pay expenses associated with the transaction, repay all
outstanding borrowings under the partnership's $135 million loan facility, and
for general corporate purposes. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Partners had total debt of
$747 million.	
	
Denver-based Partners is a gatherer, processor, and transporter of natural gas 	
and natural gas liquids, and a wholesale distributor of propane. (For the 	
corporate credit rating rationale, see our full analysis on Partners published 	
Dec. 22, 2011 on RatingsDirect.) 	
	
RATINGS LIST	
DCP Midstream Partners L.P.	
 Corporate credit rating                BBB-/Stable/--	
	
New Rating	
DCP Midstream Operating L.P.	
 $350 million senior unsecured notes due 2022     BBB-

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.