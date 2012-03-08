FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch rates Edsouth Indenture No. 2
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 8, 2012 / 4:45 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-Fitch rates Edsouth Indenture No. 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following ratings to the
Edsouth Indenture No. 2, LLC, 2012-1 Series as follows:	
	
--$391,530,000 Student Loan Asset-Backed Notes, 2012-1 Series 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Negative.	
	
Fitch's stress analysis is discussed in the presale titled 'Edsouth Indenture
No. 2, LLC', dated Feb. 28, 2012.	
	
Contact:	
	
Primary Analyst	
Steven Stubbs	
Senior Director	
+1-212-908-0676	
Fitch, Inc.	
One State Street Plaza	
New York, NY 10004	
	
Secondary Analyst	
Kinga Gorniak	
Associate Director	
+1-212-908-0792	
	
	
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011);	
--'Rating U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS Criteria'
(April 7, 2011);	
--'Rehabilitation Loans in FFELP Student Loan ABS" (March 16, 2011);	
--'EdSouth Indenture No. 2, LLC', (Feb. 28, 2012).	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Edsouth Indenture No. 2, LLC (U.S. ABS)	
Edsouth Indenture No. 2, LLC - Appendix	
Rehabilitation Loans in FFELP Student Loan ABS	
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria	
Rating U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS Criteria

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.