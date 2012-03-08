TEXT-Fitch rates Edsouth Indenture No. 2

March 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following ratings to the Edsouth Indenture No. 2, LLC, 2012-1 Series as follows: --$391,530,000 Student Loan Asset-Backed Notes, 2012-1 Series 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative. Fitch's stress analysis is discussed in the presale titled 'Edsouth Indenture No. 2, LLC', dated Feb. 28, 2012. Contact: Primary Analyst Steven Stubbs Senior Director +1-212-908-0676 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Kinga Gorniak Associate Director +1-212-908-0792 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Rating U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS Criteria' (April 7, 2011); --'Rehabilitation Loans in FFELP Student Loan ABS" (March 16, 2011); --'EdSouth Indenture No. 2, LLC', (Feb. 28, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Edsouth Indenture No. 2, LLC (U.S. ABS) Edsouth Indenture No. 2, LLC - Appendix Rehabilitation Loans in FFELP Student Loan ABS Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Rating U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS Criteria