TEXT-Fitch affirms all classes of Capmark VII
#Market News
March 8, 2012 / 5:10 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms all classes of Capmark VII

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

March 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all classes of Capmark VII-CRE,
Ltd./Corp. (Capmark VII) reflecting Fitch's base case loss expectation of 21.8%.
Fitch's performance expectation incorporates prospective views regarding
commercial real estate market value and cash flow declines. A detailed list of
rating actions follows at the end of this release.	
	
The collateralized debt obligation (CDO) exited its reinvestment period in
August 2011. As of the February 2012 trustee report, the transaction had paid
down by $418.8 million. Since last rating action, nine assets, including five
full payoffs, were removed from the pool while one asset was added. Realized
losses since Fitch's last rating action were approximately $30 million while par
building was minimal at approximately $517,000. Defaulted assets and Fitch Loans
of Concern are at 19.6% and 23.4% compared to 7.1% and 21.7% at last review.	
	
Capmark VII is a commercial real estate (CRE) CDO managed by Urdang Capital
Management, a real estate investment subsidiary of BNY Mellon Asset Management.
The transaction continues to fail all three of its principal coverage tests
resulting in diverted interest to pay principal to A-1 and capitalized interest
to classes C through H.	
	
Under Fitch's methodology, approximately 74.8% of the portfolio is modeled to
default in the base case stress scenario, defined as the 'B' stress. In this
scenario, the modeled average cash flow decline is 9.4% from, generally, year
end 2011. Fitch estimates that average recoveries will be 70.8% due to the
senior position of the assets (100% of the assets are either whole loans or
A-notes).	
	
The largest component of Fitch's base case loss expectation is a defaulted whole
loan (5.6% of the pool) secured by undeveloped land located adjacent to the
Potomac River in Arlington, VA. Fitch modeled a significant loss on this loan in
its base case scenario.	
	
The next largest component of Fitch's base case loss expectation is an A-note
(8.4% of the pool) secured by an office property located in Emeryville, CA.
While recent leasing at the property has brought occupancy up to 72%, the
property is still considered over leveraged; Fitch modeled a significant loss on
this loan in its base case scenario.	
	
The third largest component of Fitch's base case loss expectation is an A-note
(5.8% of the pool) secured by an office property located in Monterey, CA. This
loan, which was formerly cross collateralized with two other loans, is not
performing in line with expectations. Fitch modeled a significant loss on this
loan in its base case scenario.	
	
This transaction was analyzed according to the 'Surveillance Criteria for U.S.
CREL CDOs and CMBS Large Loan Floating-Rate Transactions', which applies
stresses to property cash flows and debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) tests to
project future default levels for the underlying portfolio. Recoveries for the
loan assets are based on stressed cash flows and Fitch's long-term
capitalization rates. The default levels were then compared to the breakeven
levels generated by Fitch's cash flow model of the CDO under the various default
timing and interest rate stress scenarios, as described in the report 'Global
Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs'. Based on this analysis, the breakeven
rates for classes A-1 and A-2 are generally consistent with the ratings assigned
below.	
	
The Positive and Stable Rating Outlooks on classes A-1 and A-2 reflect the
classes' senior position in the capital structure and credit enhancement to the
classes.	
	
The 'CCC' and below ratings for classes B through H are based on a deterministic
analysis that considers Fitch's base case loss expectation for the pool and the
current percentage of defaulted assets and Fitch Loans of Concern factoring in
anticipated recoveries relative to each classes credit enhancement.	
	
Fitch has affirmed and revised Outlooks and Recovery Estimates for the following
classes, as indicated:	
	
--$131.2 million class A-1 at 'BBB'; Outlook to Positive from Stable;	
--$170 million class A-2 at 'BB'; Outlook to Stable from Negative;	
--$80 million class B at 'CCC'; RE 40%;	
--$30.7 million class C at 'CC'; RE 0%;	
--$7.7 million class D at 'CC'; RE 0%;	
--$7.7 million class E at 'C'; RE 0%;	
--$33.9 million class F at 'C'; RE 0%;	
--$13.1 million class G at 'C'; RE 0%;	
--$10.6 million class H at 'C'; RE 0%.	
	
Contact:	
	
Primary Analyst	
Stacey McGovern	
Director	
+1-212-908-0722	
Fitch, Inc., One State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004	
	
Committee Chairperson:	
Karen Trebach	
Senior Director	
+1-212-908-0215	
	
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011);	
--'Surveillance Criteria for U.S. CREL CDOs and CMBS Large Loan Floating-Rate
Transactions' (Dec. 1, 2011);	
--'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs' (Sept. 15, 2011);	
--'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions'
(March 21, 2011);	
--'Structured Finance Recovery Estimates for Distressed Securities' (Nov. 16,
2011).	
	
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK:
here. IN ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.	
	
	
     	
	
