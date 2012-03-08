FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms ProCredit Holding Tier 1 notes at 'BB-'
March 8, 2012 / 5:20 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms ProCredit Holding Tier 1 notes at 'BB-'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA's
(PCH) EUR65m issue of Tier 1 perpetual, non-cumulative, non-voting trust
preferred securities (TPS) at 'BB-'. At the same time, the agency has removed
the TPS from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this release.	
	
The TPS were placed on RWN on 15 December 2011 following the publication of
Fitch's revised criteria for assigning credit ratings to regulatory capital and
similar securities issued by banks. As a result of this revised criteria a large
number of entities' (mainly banks) subordinated debt and hybrid securities were
placed on RWN.	
	
Under the revised criteria, bank regulatory capital securities are notched down
from an anchor rating to reflect an assessment of loss severity relative to the
"average" recoveries assumed for typical bank senior debt and an assessment of
incremental non-performance risk relative to the point at which a bank might be
deemed to have "failed" or become "non-viable". The anchor rating for PCH's Tier
1 issue is its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), as opposed to its
Viability Rating, which is the approach generally applied.	
	
In PCH's case, the notching from the IDR reflects Fitch's opinion that potential
support from PCH's shareholders, which drives PCH's own Long-term IDR, also
helps reduce the non-performance of these instruments. As such, their rating is
sensitive to any change in PCH's IDR. The holders of the TPS largely consist of
PCH's shareholders or creditors, who typically share PCH's developmental goals.	
	
The three notch difference between PCH's IDR and the rating of the TPS consists
of two notches for loss severity, to reflect the deeply subordinated status of
this instrument, and one notch for non-performance. Notwithstanding the high
probability of support which would underpin the performance of the TPS, in
Fitch's view, the terms and conditions of the notes, and notably the triggers
for non-payment of the coupon, leave some, albeit low, incremental risk of
non-performance.	
	
The rating actions are as follows:	
	
Non-cumulative, perpetual preference shares: affirmed at 'BB-', removed from
RWN.	
Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable,
unaffected	
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3'; unaffected	
Viability Rating 'bb-'; unaffected	
Individual Rating 'D'; unaffected	
Support Rating '2'; unaffected.	
	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable criteria, 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities',
dated 15 December 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities

